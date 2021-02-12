Bucks Recall Jordan Nwora from Salt Lake City Stars

The Milwaukee Bucks have recalled Jordan Nwora from the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League.

Assigned to the Stars on Feb. 3, Nwora appeared in one game with Salt Lake City and scored a game-high 26 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3FG) with four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 24 minutes against the Erie BayHawks on Wednesday.

Nwora has played in 10 games with the Bucks this season and is averaging 5.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.2 minutes per game.