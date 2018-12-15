Bucks Recall D.J. Wilson from Wisconsin Herd

The Milwaukee Bucks have recalled forward D.J. Wilson from the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

In two games while on assignment with the Herd, Wilson averaged 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc. In a win over the Maine Red Claws last night, Wilson tallied 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3FG) and hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds with six assists, two steals and two blocks.

In six games (all starts) with the Herd this season, Wilson is averaging 13.7 points on 53.3 percent shooting from the field and 46.4 percent shooting from 3-point range in addition to 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.