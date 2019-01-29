Bucks Recall Christian Wood from Wisconsin Herd

The Milwaukee Bucks have recalled Christian Wood from the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

In his ninth assignment of the season with the Herd, Wood averaged 33.7 points, 15.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per game, leading the Herd to a 3-0 record. In Sunday’s 119-115 win over the Erie BayHawks, Wood scored 40 points on 14-of-24 shooting (.583) and hauled in 20 rebounds, marking the first 40-point/20-rebound game in franchise history.

In 19 games (all starts) with the Herd this season, Wood is averaging 28.4 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. He’s appeared in six games with the Bucks in 2018-19 and is averaging 4.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest.