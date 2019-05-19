Bucks Pro Shop Unveils 'Bench Mob' T-Shirt

The Bucks Pro Shop has unveiled a new Bucks “Bench Mob” T-shirt, available now at the Bucks Pro Shop and online at shop.bucks.com. The T-shirt was designed by members of the Bucks Bench Mob, in collaboration with the Bucks retail department, and celebrates the contributions and important role of the Bucks’ bench throughout the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

All proceeds from the sale of the Bench Mob T-shirt will go to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. After the season, the members of the Bench Mob will vote on which charity the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation will support with the funds.

“The Bucks Bench Mob prides ourselves in our dedication to supporting the team, and we encourage fans to continue to support us, and the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, by purchasing this T-shirt,” said Bucks guard Pat Connaughton.

So far in the playoffs, the Bucks’ bench is averaging 37.5 points per game – the highest among the four teams remaining in the playoffs and the third-highest of the 16 teams that made the playoffs – and has a playoff-high net rating of 6.6. The contributions of George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Connaughton and the rest of the Bucks Bench Mob have been a key factor in Milwaukee’s 10-1 record in the playoffs thus far.

Bucks fans can purchase the Bench Mob T-shirt and all other Bucks Playoff merchandise at the Bucks Pro Shop inside Fiserv Forum, at the Bucks Pro Shop pop-up location at Bayshore Town Center and online at shop.bucks.com.