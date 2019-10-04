Bucks Partner with Intel Sports to Bring True View to Fiserv Forum

The Milwaukee Bucks and Intel Sports have partnered to deliver fans immersive media experiences through the installation of Intel True View at Fiserv Forum. The Intel True View system will provide new perspectives for fans with 360-degree highlights from Bucks home games during the 2019-20 season. Immersive media experiences give fans access to new angles, the ability to see new perspectives through the eyes of their favorite players, and the opportunity to feel what it’s like to be on the court. Fans will be able to analyze key moments from perspectives that were never before possible.

Powered by 38 5K HD cameras in Fiserv Forum, Intel’s True View system will capture the game-action from every angle as if it were a virtual camera with the ability to move to any location on and around the court. Bucks fans will have an exciting way to experience the game’s biggest plays.

“The Milwaukee Bucks are thrilled to be at the forefront of this exciting technological development with Intel Sports,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum Chief Technology Officer Robert Cordova. “We are excited to bring the power of Intel True View to Fiserv Forum as we look to constantly evolve to better serve our fans.”

“Intel Sports aspires to become an immersive media creation engine for the Bucks,” said Howard Wright, VP of Business Development, Intel Sports. “To that end, Intel Sports is excited to partner with the Bucks and Fiserv Forum because of their commitment to bring cutting-edge technology and innovation to enhance the fan experience. The installation and production of our Intel True View system inside Fiserv Forum is an audacious step forward on that digital journey with the Bucks. The goal is to digitize and personalize sports as we know it and the Bucks are poised to unleash this digital storytelling for their global fan base.”

These immersive media experiences will be available to fans in-arena, on television, at Bucks.com and via Bucks social channels, expected to begin with the Bucks first regular season home game against the Miami Heat on Saturday, Oct. 26.

*Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.