Bucks Open The Cluckery In Mequon Pavilion

Owned and operated by the Bucks, The Cluckery (located in Mequon Pavilions, 10944 N. Port Washington Rd., on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.) is launching as the team’s first brick and mortar location for its hugely popular Cream City Cluckery chicken tender pick-up and delivery-only restaurant that operates out of Deer District.

A 1,100-square-foot establishment, The Cluckery is offering in-restaurant seating, take-out and delivery service, and is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Cluckery features much of the same menu that was originally curated by Kenneth Hardiman for Cream City Cluckery. The new location’s menu continues to utilize 100% premium, locally-sourced ingredients in its made-from-scratch items, such as Cluckery crafted crispy chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches, house-made sauces, mac and cheese, tater tots, honey butter biscuits and “Ooey Gooey Butter Cake.”

Notably, The Cluckery is introducing Gluten-Free crafted chicken tenders to its menu.

The Cluckery offers limited indoor and outdoor seating, in addition to being open for pickup and delivery through DoorDash, EatStreet, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

For more information on The Cluckery, visit www.cluckery.com.