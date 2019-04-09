Bucks To Offer Fan Giveaways And Activities On The Plaza In Front Of Fiserv Forum For First Round Of 2019 Playoffs

Headed to the NBA Playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and with the NBA’s best record, the Milwaukee Bucks are encouraging fans across Milwaukee and Wisconsin to be a part of the excitement of Playoff basketball. The Bucks have extensive activities planned for the First Round of the Playoffs, including all-fan giveaways, watch parties on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum and more. Extremely limited tickets are still available for First Round games and can be purchased by visiting Bucks.com/Playoffs.

Beginning with Game 1 at Fiserv Forum (Playoff schedule to be announced Wednesday night), all fans in attendance will receive a “Built to Stay” Bucks t-shirt presented by Johnson Controls, while all fans attending Game 2 will receive a “Fear the Deer” t-shirt presented by Kohl’s. T-shirts will also be provided to all fans attending any additional First Round games at Fiserv Forum.

Those who aren’t attending a game can still come to Deer District and party with fellow Bucks fans on the plaza, in The Beer Garden and throughout the Entertainment Block. For each game of the First Round – home or away – a 40-foot high TV will be placed on the plaza for fans to watch each game, in addition to the outdoor TV already in place in The Beer Garden.

There also will be food, games, a DJ, retail shops, contests to win playoff tickets and more set up on the plaza, turning it into a must-be spot for Bucks Playoff action. Activities on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum will open two hours prior to each home playoff game and one hour before each road game.

Before the Playoffs begin, fans are encouraged to show their support for the Bucks by picking up a free Bucks Playoffs window cling at participating Kohl’s locations or a Bucks Playoffs yard sign at participating Pick ‘n Save locations across southeast Wisconsin. Supplies for both items are limited. A full list of locations to pick up a window cling or yard sign, which are available beginning on Friday, can be found at Bucks.com/Playoffs.

Kohl’s is also offering a limited 20% off digital coupon to all Bucks fans during the Playoffs. The digital coupon is available only within the Bucks app and is redeemable at Kohls.com or in store.

The Bucks are also encouraging students and schools across the state to participate in “Fear The Deer Fridays” by wearing their favorite Bucks gear to school on Fridays during the Playoffs.

Exclusive 2019 Bucks Playoff merchandise is also available at shop.bucks.com for fans to gear up for the Bucks’ Playoff run. Only during the Playoffs, fans who purchase $75 worth of items at the Bucks Pro Shop will receive a free Bucks Playoff car flag and those who spend $50 will receive a free Bucks Playoff car decal. The Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum will have extended hours throughout the Playoffs. For more information, visit Bucks.com/Playoffs.

Game One T:

All fans in attendance at @FiservForum for Playoff Game One will receive a "Built To Stay" t-shirt presented by @JohnsonControls!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/sH329xCfTK — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 9, 2019

Game Two T:

All fans in attendance at @FiservForum for Playoff Game Two will receive a "Fear The Deer" t-shirt presented by @Kohls!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/nkJYGLzn1v — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 9, 2019

Clings: