Bucks Hire Mike Dunlap and Josh Oppenheimer as Assistant Coaches

The Milwaukee Bucks have hired Mike Dunlap and Josh Oppenheimer as assistant coaches.

Dunlap, who has 40 years of coaching experience in the NBA and collegiate ranks, joins the Bucks after spending the last six seasons as head coach of Loyola Marymount University, his alma mater. Prior to his stint at LMU, he served as head coach of the Charlotte Bobcats (2012-13) and was also an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets (2006-08). A native of Fairbanks, Alaska, Dunlap spent nine seasons (1997-2006) as the head coach at Metropolitan State in Denver, Colo., winning two NCAA Division II National Championships in 2000 and 2002. He has additional head coaching experience with Cal Lutheran (1989-94), as well as three seasons (1994-96) in Australia as head coach of the Adelaide 36ers of the NBL. As a collegiate assistant coach, Dunlap has held positions at the University of Arizona, where he was named associate head coach, the University of Oregon, and St. John’s University (N.Y.), where he was interim head coach for the 2011-12 season.

Oppenheimer returns to the Bucks after serving as an assistant coach in Milwaukee from 2013-16. He has also held NBA assistant coaching positions with Houston (2016-17) and Brooklyn (2017-18), where he has named to the Long Island Nets (G League) coaching staff. Oppenheimer broke into the coaching ranks as an assistant with Duquesne University in 1998. His collegiate assistant coaching positions also include stops at the University of Delaware, DePaul University, Kent State University and most recently at James Madison University.

In addition to his coaching and skill development training, Oppenheimer played collegiately at the University of Rhode Island and later at Northern Arizona. He then embarked on a 10-year professional career that included six seasons in the Israeli Basketball Premier League.

“Mike and Josh have an abundance of coaching experience in the NBA and collegiate levels, exceling in player development and teaching the game,” said Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer. “They are terrific additions to our coaching staff who will help make our team better. It’s a real pleasure to welcome Mike, Mollie and their family, and welcome back Josh, Adrienne and their family to the Bucks.”