Bucks Fans Urged to Arrive Early, Expect Travel Delays for Tuesday, Jan. 14 Game Due to President's Milwaukee Visit

Posted: Jan 10, 2020

Fans attending the 7 p.m. Bucks game at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, Jan. 14 are encouraged to arrive early due to President Trump and Vice President Pence’s joint rally at 7 p.m. at the neighboring UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Guests should expect road closures, severe congestion in the surrounding area, and regularly available parking garages to be heavily used. 

Fiserv Forum doors will open at 5 p.m., 30 minutes earlier than usual. 

Fans should expect the following closures on Jan. 14 to include:

  • Kilbourn Avenue between Vel R. Phillips Avenue and 6th Street throughout the day
  • Vel R. Phillips Avenue between State Street and Kilbourn Avenue throughout the day
  • State Street between Vel R. Phillips Avenue and 6th Street throughout the evening
  • 6th Street between Kilbourn Avenue and State Street intermittently throughout the day 

Follow @bucks on Twitter or visit bucks.com/parking for more information and updates.

