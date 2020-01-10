Bucks Fans Urged to Arrive Early, Expect Travel Delays for Tuesday, Jan. 14 Game Due to President's Milwaukee Visit
Fans attending the 7 p.m. Bucks game at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, Jan. 14 are encouraged to arrive early due to President Trump and Vice President Pence’s joint rally at 7 p.m. at the neighboring UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Guests should expect road closures, severe congestion in the surrounding area, and regularly available parking garages to be heavily used.
Fiserv Forum doors will open at 5 p.m., 30 minutes earlier than usual.
Fans should expect the following closures on Jan. 14 to include:
- Kilbourn Avenue between Vel R. Phillips Avenue and 6th Street throughout the day
- Vel R. Phillips Avenue between State Street and Kilbourn Avenue throughout the day
- State Street between Vel R. Phillips Avenue and 6th Street throughout the evening
- 6th Street between Kilbourn Avenue and State Street intermittently throughout the day
Follow @bucks on Twitter or visit bucks.com/parking for more information and updates.
NEXT UP: