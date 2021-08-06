Bucks Entertainment Network Auditions For 2021-22 Season Return This Month

Auditions for the 2021-22 Bucks Entertainment Network, which includes 414 Crew, Bucks Grand Dancers, Young Bucks, Rim Rockers, Hoop Troop and Bucks Beats, will return this month. Auditions for all groups will be held in-person at Fiserv Forum in August or September.

Pre-registration for all auditions is encouraged and can be made today by visiting www.bucks.com/entertainment. Walk-up registrations on the day of auditions will also be allowed.

Parking will be provided for all participants in the Fifth St. Parking Structure. Participants will then enter Fiserv Forum through the skybridge. Face masks will be required for all attendees.

The audition schedule for the 2021-22 Bucks Entertainment Network is as follows:

414 Crew

Open to men and women 18 and older, this gender-inclusive entertainment of high-caliber performers can be seen showcasing their dancing, breaking, tricking and tumbling talents amongst others on the Bucks court. This team also serves as brand ambassadors at events and community appearances.

Pre-Register: All participants must pre-register for 414 Crew auditions by Sunday, Aug. 15 at 11:59 p.m. CT

Virtual Audition Dates: Monday, Aug. 16 – Wednesday, Aug. 18

Registered participants will receive choreography links the morning of Aug. 16 and will then have until 7 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Aug. 18 to submit two videos for their virtual auditions.

Selected individuals will then be called back for in-person auditions at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Young Bucks

The Young Bucks are the best youth dance team in the NBA. Ranging in age from 7-17, these kids are true Bucks ambassadors that know how to bring lots of energy, big smiles and a huge passion for dance every time they hit the court. Their skills vary from dancing and breaking to tumbling and tricks.

Audition Date: Tuesday, Aug. 24

Time: 4:30 p.m. CT

Location: Fiserv Forum

Grand Dancers

The Bucks Grand Dancers are never too old to get their groove on. They are known around the world thanks to their viral dance moves, love for all things dance and for their ages – 55+! If you are a senior that’s 55 or older, loves to dance, have fun and entertain the masses, this is the group for you!

Audition Date: Wednesday, Aug. 25

Time: 5 p.m. CT

Location: Fiserv Forum

Rim Rockers

This team of daredevils, aged 18 and older, perform at Bucks games, in the community, and around the world with their innovative style and high-flying trampoline dunks. The Rim Rockers’ high-energy performances are geared to amaze and excite crowds every time they take to the air. With flips, 360s, crazy pass combinations and huge hang time, the Rim Rockers have the crowd on the edge of their seats with each performance.

Audition Date: Friday, Aug. 27

Time: 5 p.m. CT

Location: Fiserv Forum

Hoop Troop

Hoop Troop is the official interactive hype team of the Milwaukee Bucks. Open to anyone 18 and older, this team is responsible for fan interaction, live promotions, greeting fans, concourse activities and prize giveaways. They are also involved in events around the community.

Audition Date: Wednesday, Sept. 15

Time: 5 p.m. CT

Location: Fiserv Forum

Bucks Beats

This talented group of musicians, aged 16 and older, bring the rhythm to the court with each performance. With their loud and boisterous sound on the drums, Bucks Beats is ready to entertain the fans anywhere they can bring their drumming. Whether it be on the concourse before the game, on the floor or even in the stands, Bucks Beats bring thunderous energy to each game.