Bucks Assign Sterling Brown To The Wisconsin Herd

The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned Sterling Brown to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

In seven games for the Bucks this season, Brown is averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.8 minutes per game.

In his first appearance with the Herd this season on Nov. 3, Brown scored a team-high 22 points (10-18 FG) with five rebounds and four assists in Wisconsin’s 101-89 win over the Canton Charge.

Brown and teammate Christian Wood will be in uniform tonight (7 p.m. CT) for the Herd (1-2) as they take on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (2-1) at Menomonie Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis. To purchase tickets, or for more information on the team, visitwww.wisconsinherd.com or call a Herd sales representative at (920) 233-HERD. Fans not attending the game can watch the action on MYNEW32, stream via Facebook Live or listen to the game on The Score (99.1 FM in Oshkosh and 95.3 FM in the Fox Valley).