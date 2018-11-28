Bucks Assign Christian Wood To The Wisconsin Herd

The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned Christian Wood to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

Wood has appeared in five games for the Bucks this season and averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 5.8 minutes per game. He has also played in two games for the Herd this season and averaged 18.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.7 minutes per game.

Wood will be in uniform tomorrow night when the Herd takes on the Delaware Blue Coats at 6 p.m. (CT) at Bob Carpenter Sports Convocation Center in Newark, Del. Fans can stream the action via ESPN+ or listen to the game on The Score (99.1 FM in Oshkosh and 95.3 FM in the Fox Valley).