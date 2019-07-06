Bucks Aquire Draft Picks From Indiana

The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired a future first-round and two future second-round draft picks in exchange for guard Malcolm Brogdon as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Indiana Pacers.

Brogdon appeared in 187 games (112 starts) in three seasons with the Bucks after being selected by Milwaukee with the 36th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He averaged 12.8 points, 3.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game with the Bucks, shooting 48.4% from the field and 40.8% from three.