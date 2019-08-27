Bucks Announce Dates For Fall Basketball Clinics Presented By The Froedtert & MCW Health Network

Registration is now open for Milwaukee Bucks Fall Basketball Clinics presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. These fall clinics are one day, 1-2 hour clinics held on weekends that are designed to teach the fundamentals of basketball to youth and improve overall skill level in shooting, dribbling, passing and more.

All clinics are run by the Bucks’ expert basketball camp coaching staff who focus on correct form for each player through explanation and practice. In addition to receiving expert coaching, every player participating in a Bucks Fall Basketball Clinic will receive a Bucks giveaway package.

A complete list of locations, dates and pricing for Bucks Fall Basketball Clinics is below. To sign up, visit www.bucks.com/camps.

Hales Corners Community Center (12300 W. Janesville Rd., Hales Corners) - $75

Saturday, Sept. 21

Ages 4-7 (12:30-2:00 p.m.)



Ages 7-15 (2:30-4:30 p.m.)

Fisher Gym (12011 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa) - $45

Saturday, Oct. 5

Ages 4-7 (9-10 a.m.)



Ages 7-15 (10:15-11:15 a.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 12

Ages 4-7 (9-10 a.m.)



Ages 7-15 (10:15-11:15 a.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 19

Ages 4-7 (9-10 a.m.)



Ages 7-15 (10:15-11:15 a.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 26

Ages 4-7 (9-10 a.m.)



Ages 7-15 (10:15-11:15 a.m.)

Elite Sports Club (13825 W. Burleigh Rd., Brookfield) - $35 member/$45 non-member

Saturday, Oct. 5

Ages 6-12 (9-10 a.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 12

Ages 6-12 (9-10 a.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 19

Ages 6-12 (9-10 a.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 2

Ages 6-12 (9-10 a.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 9

Ages 6-12 (9-10 a.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 16

Ages 6-12 (10-11 a.m.)

Greendale Middle School (6800 Schoolway, Greendale) - $45

Saturday, Nov. 16

Ages 4-7 (10:45-11:45 a.m.)



Ages 7-15 (12-1 p.m.)

Mukwonago YMCA (245 E. Wolf Run, Mukwonago) - $75