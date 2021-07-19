Bucks Announce Adjustments To Deer District For Game 6

With Game 6 of the NBA Finals set to take place at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks have made the following adjustments to accommodate an increased number of fans visiting Fiserv Forum and Deer District. Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Bucks and Suns will tip off at 8 p.m. CT tomorrow.

Gates to Fiserv Forum will open two hours prior to tipoff at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Heavy traffic is expected throughout Deer District on Tuesday and fans with tickets to the game are encouraged to arrive early. Fans with tickets to the game will also have their own dedicated express entrance to the plaza located on the north side of Fiserv Forum near the intersection of Juneau Ave. and Fifth St.

The Deer District watch party, which has drawn tens of thousands of people to the plaza at Fiserv Forum and throughout Deer District, has been expanded to allow up to 65,000 fans to attend. The main stage and screen will now be located on Block 6 of Deer District, which is directly north of Fiserv Forum between Vel R. Phillips Ave. and Fifth St. The main stage and screen will be setup on the north end of Block 6 near the intersection of Fifth St. and McKinley Ave.

The watch party will then stretch back across Juneau Ave., which will be closed between Sixth St. and Old World Third St., and continue onto the plaza at Fiserv Forum. Vel R. Phillips Ave. will also be closed between McKinley Ave. and Juneau Ave. Additional viewing screens will be setup on the plaza.

Gates to the Deer District watch party will open at 6 p.m. CT. Fans planning to attend the watch party in Deer District are encouraged to RSVP at www.bucks.com/playoffs to receive the most up-to-date information and guidance.