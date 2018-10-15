Bucks Acquire A Future 2nd Round Draft Pick And Cash From Washington

The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired a future second-round draft pick, cash and guard Jodie Meeks from the Washington Wizards in exchange for a future second-round draft pick.

Meeks, 31, averaged 6.3 points and 1.6 rebounds in 77 games last season for Washington. A nine-year NBA veteran, Meeks has averaged 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 531 games. Drafted by Milwaukee in the second-round (41st overall) of the 2009 NBA Draft, he has played for six NBA teams including the Bucks, 76ers, Lakers, Pistons, Magic and Wizards.

The Bucks roster stands at 18 players with Meeks beginning the season on the NBA’s Suspended List.