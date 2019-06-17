Bucks 2019 Mock Draft Roundup v 2.0
The Milwaukee Bucks have the 30th selection in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday, June 20th. In preparation for the the annual event, we scoured the internet and curated the most recent predictions (as of Monday, June 17th) for the team's selection from national media outlets. Here are their predictions:
KZ Okpala
Outlet: Sports Illustrated
Pos: F
College: Stanford
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6-9
Weight: 215
Collegiate Totals: 52 GP | 30.8 MPG | .439 FG | 4.8 RPG | 1.9 APG | 1.0 SPG | 0.5 BPG | 719 PTS | 13.8 PPG
6' 9.5"
209 pounds
7' 1.75" wingspan
1st Team All-#Pac12Hoops@StanfordMBB alum KZ Okpala is a prospect for the #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/FzZseh4nQB
— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) June 16, 2019
Career Highlights: 2018-19 All-Pac-12 First Team, 2018-19 USBWA All-District and NABC All-District Second, Semifinalist for the 2018-19 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award
Mfiondu Kabengele
Outlet: Bleacher Report & The Ringer
Pos: F
College: Florida State
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6-10
Weight: 250
Collegiate Totals: 71 GP | 18.3 MPG | .724 FG | 5.3 RPG | 0.3 APG | 0.5 SPG | 1.2 BPG | 734 PTS | 10.3 PPG
Canadian Mfiondu Kabengele with the MONSTER JAM for Florida State #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Bfjr8269kl
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 21, 2019
Career Highlights: 2018-19 ACC Sixth Man of the Year, 2019 All-ACC Tournament First Team
Ty Jerome
Outlet: NBC Sports' Roto World, The Athletic & SB Nation
Pos: G
College: Virginia
Class: Junior
Height: 6-5
Weight: 195
Collegiate Totals: 105 GP | 26.4 MPG | .435 FG | 3.0 RPG | 3.7 APG | 1.2 SPG | 0.0 BPG | 1011 PTS | 9.6 PPG
Ty Jerome will not be denied #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/b5OoW9OoZV
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 6, 2019
Career Highlights: 2019 NCAA Tournament National Champion, 2019 NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team, All-ACC Second Team in 2018-19, All-ACC Third Team in 2017-18, led the ACC and ranked 37th nationally in assists (5.5 APG) in 2018-19.
Carsen Edwards
Outlet: Yahoo! Sports
Pos: G
College: Villanova
Class: Junior
Height: 6-1
Weight: 200
Collegiate Totals: 108 GP | 29.5 MPG | .412 FG | 3.4 RPG | 2.5 APG | 1.2 SPG | 0.2 BPG | 1920 PTS | 17.8 PPG
Carsen Edwards was HOOPING for Purdue tonight.
42 PTS
12-21 FG
9-16 3PT
W pic.twitter.com/CLZqSgiqCb
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2019
Career Highlights: Finalist for the 2018-19 Naismith Trophy for National Player of the Year, 2018-19 All-America Second Team, Two-time All-American, Purdue’s career leader in three-pointers (281)
Grant Williams
Outlet: ESPN
Pos: F
College: Tennessee
Class: Junior
Height: 6-7
Weight: 236
Collegiate Totals: 104 GP | 28.9 MPG | .516 FG | 6.5 RPG | 2.1 APG | 0.9 SPG | 1.5 BPG | 1629 PTS | 15.7 PPG
At UIC this evening watching Tennessee star Grant Williams work out. One of the most productive players in the country (31.2 PER) and still doesn’t turn 21 until Nov 30. Shooting the ball at a high level from NBA 3. pic.twitter.com/KgVhiPYxUB
— Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) May 14, 2019
Career Highlights: 2018-19 All-America First Team, Finalist for the 2018-19 Wooden Award, Citizen Naismith and Oscar Robertson Trophy, 2018-19 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year finalist, Two-time SEC Player of the Year (2017-18, 2018-19).
Bruno Fernando
Outlet: Matt Norlander of CBS Sports
Pos: F
College: Maryland
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6-10
Weight: 240
Collegiate Totals: 64 GP | 26.4 MPG | .595 FG | 8.7 RPG | 1.4 APG | 0.5 SPG | 1.6 BPG | 770 PTS | 12 PPG
Not fair, unfair, whatever you want to call it, that's what Bruno Fernando is.@TerrapinHoops has answered Ohio State's run out of the locker room. pic.twitter.com/ThHZtN4CRO
— Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) January 19, 2019
Career Highlights: Finalist for the 2018-19 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (nation’s best center), only player named to 2018-19 All-Big Ten First Team and All-Defensive Team, 2018-19 Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, 2017-18 Big Ten All-Freshman Team.
Dylan Windler
Outlet: Uproxx (Dime Magazine) & Kyle Boone of CBS Sports
Pos: G/F
Class: Senior
College: Belmont
Height: 6-8
Weight: 200
Collegiate Totals: 128 GP | 29.4 MPG | .541 FG | 7.8 RPG | 2.0 APG | 1.0 SPG | 0.8 BPG | 1687 PTS | 13.2 PPG
Dylan Windler is HOT! He's up to 29 PTS and Belmont has a 7 point lead! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/mMqz8p6BRp
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 21, 2019
Career Highlights: Finalist for the 2018-19 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award, Two-time Lou Henson All-American, which recognizes the top players from mid-major schools, helped Belmont to three conference championships and 94 victories, including Power 5 wins over UCLA, Georgia and Vanderbilt.
Luka Samanic
Outlet: USA Today's Rookie Wire
Pos: F
Team: KK Olimpija (Slovenia)
Height: 6-10
Weight: 215
Slovenian League Totals: 15 GP | 19.6 MPG | .500 FG | 5.5 RPG | 1.1 APG | 1.3 SPG | 0.5 BPG | 137 PTS | 9.1 PPG
One of the most interesting guys to watch is 6'11 Croatian Luka Samanic, the lone non-US based player here. Certainly looks the part, has a pretty stroke and is extremely young. Fact that he's playing is notable. European players, like Rudy Gobert, have struggled in the past pic.twitter.com/QtO1vsp5a0
— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 16, 2019
Career Highlights: Professionally played in Slovenia and Spain, competed in Spain’s LEB Gold, the country’s second division, in 2017-18 for FC Barcelona’s second team, played for Barca’s U-18 team in the adidas Next Generation Tournament in 2016-17 and 2017-18, averaged 15.8f points and 8.4 rebounds in 21 European Championship games prolific at the U-18 and U-16 levels for his native country of Croatia.
