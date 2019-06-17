Bucks 2019 Mock Draft Roundup v 2.0

Posted: Jun 17, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks have the 30th selection in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday, June 20th. In preparation for the the annual event, we scoured the internet and curated the most recent predictions (as of Monday, June 17th) for the team's selection from national media outlets. Here are their predictions: 

KZ Okpala

Outlet: Sports Illustrated

Pos: F

College: Stanford

Class: Sophomore

Height: 6-9

Weight: 215

Collegiate Totals: 52 GP | 30.8 MPG | .439 FG | 4.8 RPG | 1.9 APG | 1.0 SPG | 0.5 BPG | 719 PTS | 13.8 PPG

Career Highlights: 2018-19 All-Pac-12 First Team, 2018-19 USBWA All-District and NABC All-District Second, Semifinalist for the 2018-19 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award

Mfiondu Kabengele

Outlet: Bleacher Report & The Ringer

Pos: F

College: Florida State

Class: Sophomore

Height: 6-10

Weight: 250

Collegiate Totals: 71 GP | 18.3 MPG | .724 FG | 5.3 RPG | 0.3 APG | 0.5 SPG | 1.2 BPG | 734 PTS | 10.3 PPG

Career Highlights: 2018-19 ACC Sixth Man of the Year, 2019 All-ACC Tournament First Team

Ty Jerome

Outlet: NBC Sports' Roto World, The Athletic & SB Nation

Pos: G

College: Virginia

Class: Junior

Height: 6-5

Weight: 195

Collegiate Totals: 105 GP | 26.4 MPG | .435 FG | 3.0 RPG | 3.7 APG | 1.2 SPG | 0.0 BPG | 1011 PTS | 9.6 PPG

Career Highlights: 2019 NCAA Tournament National Champion, 2019 NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team, All-ACC Second Team in 2018-19, All-ACC Third Team in 2017-18, led the ACC and ranked 37th nationally in assists (5.5 APG) in 2018-19.

Carsen Edwards

Outlet: Yahoo! Sports

Pos: G

College: Villanova

Class: Junior

Height: 6-1

Weight: 200

Collegiate Totals: 108 GP | 29.5 MPG | .412 FG | 3.4 RPG | 2.5 APG | 1.2 SPG | 0.2 BPG | 1920 PTS | 17.8 PPG

Career Highlights: Finalist for the 2018-19 Naismith Trophy for National Player of the Year, 2018-19 All-America Second Team, Two-time All-American, Purdue’s career leader in three-pointers (281)

Grant Williams

Outlet: ESPN

Pos: F

College: Tennessee

Class: Junior

Height: 6-7

Weight: 236

Collegiate Totals: 104 GP | 28.9 MPG | .516 FG | 6.5 RPG | 2.1 APG | 0.9 SPG | 1.5 BPG | 1629 PTS | 15.7 PPG

Career Highlights: 2018-19 All-America First Team, Finalist for the 2018-19 Wooden Award, Citizen Naismith and Oscar Robertson Trophy, 2018-19 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year finalist, Two-time SEC Player of the Year (2017-18, 2018-19).

Bruno Fernando

Outlet: Matt Norlander of CBS Sports

Pos: F

College: Maryland

Class: Sophomore

Height: 6-10

Weight: 240

Collegiate Totals: 64 GP | 26.4 MPG | .595 FG | 8.7 RPG | 1.4 APG | 0.5 SPG | 1.6 BPG | 770 PTS | 12 PPG

Career Highlights: Finalist for the 2018-19 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (nation’s best center), only player named to 2018-19 All-Big Ten First Team and All-Defensive Team, 2018-19 Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, 2017-18 Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

Dylan Windler

Outlet: Uproxx (Dime Magazine) & Kyle Boone of CBS Sports

Pos: G/F

Class: Senior

College: Belmont

Height: 6-8

Weight: 200

Collegiate Totals: 128 GP | 29.4 MPG | .541 FG | 7.8 RPG | 2.0 APG | 1.0 SPG | 0.8 BPG | 1687 PTS | 13.2 PPG

Career Highlights: Finalist for the 2018-19 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award, Two-time Lou Henson All-American, which recognizes the top players from mid-major schools, helped Belmont to three conference championships and 94 victories, including Power 5 wins over UCLA, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

Luka Samanic

Outlet: USA Today's Rookie Wire

Pos: F

Team: KK Olimpija (Slovenia)

Height: 6-10

Weight: 215

Slovenian League Totals: 15 GP | 19.6 MPG | .500 FG | 5.5 RPG | 1.1 APG | 1.3 SPG | 0.5 BPG | 137 PTS | 9.1 PPG

Career Highlights: Professionally played in Slovenia and Spain, competed in Spain’s LEB Gold, the country’s second division, in 2017-18 for FC Barcelona’s second team, played for Barca’s U-18 team in the adidas Next Generation Tournament in 2016-17 and 2017-18, averaged 15.8f points and 8.4 rebounds in 21 European Championship games prolific at the U-18 and U-16 levels for his native country of Croatia.

