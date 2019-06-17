Bucks 2019 Mock Draft Roundup v 2.0

The Milwaukee Bucks have the 30th selection in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday, June 20th. In preparation for the the annual event, we scoured the internet and curated the most recent predictions (as of Monday, June 17th) for the team's selection from national media outlets. Here are their predictions:

KZ Okpala

Outlet: Sports Illustrated Pos: F College: Stanford Class: Sophomore Height: 6-9 Weight: 215 Collegiate Totals: 52 GP | 30.8 MPG | .439 FG | 4.8 RPG | 1.9 APG | 1.0 SPG | 0.5 BPG | 719 PTS | 13.8 PPG 6' 9.5"

209 pounds

7' 1.75" wingspan

1st Team All-#Pac12Hoops@StanfordMBB alum KZ Okpala is a prospect for the #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/FzZseh4nQB — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) June 16, 2019 Career Highlights: 2018-19 All-Pac-12 First Team, 2018-19 USBWA All-District and NABC All-District Second, Semifinalist for the 2018-19 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award

Mfiondu Kabengele

Outlet: Bleacher Report & The Ringer Pos: F College: Florida State Class: Sophomore Height: 6-10 Weight: 250 Collegiate Totals: 71 GP | 18.3 MPG | .724 FG | 5.3 RPG | 0.3 APG | 0.5 SPG | 1.2 BPG | 734 PTS | 10.3 PPG Canadian Mfiondu Kabengele with the MONSTER JAM for Florida State #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Bfjr8269kl — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 21, 2019 Career Highlights: 2018-19 ACC Sixth Man of the Year, 2019 All-ACC Tournament First Team

Ty Jerome

Outlet: NBC Sports' Roto World, The Athletic & SB Nation Pos: G College: Virginia Class: Junior Height: 6-5 Weight: 195 Collegiate Totals: 105 GP | 26.4 MPG | .435 FG | 3.0 RPG | 3.7 APG | 1.2 SPG | 0.0 BPG | 1011 PTS | 9.6 PPG Ty Jerome will not be denied #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/b5OoW9OoZV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 6, 2019 Career Highlights: 2019 NCAA Tournament National Champion, 2019 NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team, All-ACC Second Team in 2018-19, All-ACC Third Team in 2017-18, led the ACC and ranked 37th nationally in assists (5.5 APG) in 2018-19.

Carsen Edwards

Outlet: Yahoo! Sports Pos: G College: Villanova Class: Junior Height: 6-1 Weight: 200 Collegiate Totals: 108 GP | 29.5 MPG | .412 FG | 3.4 RPG | 2.5 APG | 1.2 SPG | 0.2 BPG | 1920 PTS | 17.8 PPG Carsen Edwards was HOOPING for Purdue tonight. 42 PTS

12-21 FG

9-16 3PT

W pic.twitter.com/CLZqSgiqCb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2019 Career Highlights: Finalist for the 2018-19 Naismith Trophy for National Player of the Year, 2018-19 All-America Second Team, Two-time All-American, Purdue’s career leader in three-pointers (281)

Grant Williams

Outlet: ESPN Pos: F College: Tennessee Class: Junior Height: 6-7 Weight: 236 Collegiate Totals: 104 GP | 28.9 MPG | .516 FG | 6.5 RPG | 2.1 APG | 0.9 SPG | 1.5 BPG | 1629 PTS | 15.7 PPG At UIC this evening watching Tennessee star Grant Williams work out. One of the most productive players in the country (31.2 PER) and still doesn’t turn 21 until Nov 30. Shooting the ball at a high level from NBA 3. pic.twitter.com/KgVhiPYxUB — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) May 14, 2019 Career Highlights: 2018-19 All-America First Team, Finalist for the 2018-19 Wooden Award, Citizen Naismith and Oscar Robertson Trophy, 2018-19 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year finalist, Two-time SEC Player of the Year (2017-18, 2018-19).

Bruno Fernando

Outlet: Matt Norlander of CBS Sports Pos: F College: Maryland Class: Sophomore Height: 6-10 Weight: 240 Collegiate Totals: 64 GP | 26.4 MPG | .595 FG | 8.7 RPG | 1.4 APG | 0.5 SPG | 1.6 BPG | 770 PTS | 12 PPG Not fair, unfair, whatever you want to call it, that's what Bruno Fernando is.@TerrapinHoops has answered Ohio State's run out of the locker room. pic.twitter.com/ThHZtN4CRO — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) January 19, 2019 Career Highlights: Finalist for the 2018-19 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (nation’s best center), only player named to 2018-19 All-Big Ten First Team and All-Defensive Team, 2018-19 Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, 2017-18 Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

Dylan Windler

Outlet: Uproxx (Dime Magazine) & Kyle Boone of CBS Sports Pos: G/F Class: Senior College: Belmont Height: 6-8 Weight: 200 Collegiate Totals: 128 GP | 29.4 MPG | .541 FG | 7.8 RPG | 2.0 APG | 1.0 SPG | 0.8 BPG | 1687 PTS | 13.2 PPG Dylan Windler is HOT! He's up to 29 PTS and Belmont has a 7 point lead! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/mMqz8p6BRp — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 21, 2019 Career Highlights: Finalist for the 2018-19 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award, Two-time Lou Henson All-American, which recognizes the top players from mid-major schools, helped Belmont to three conference championships and 94 victories, including Power 5 wins over UCLA, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

