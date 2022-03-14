Brook Lopez and George Hill to return to play at Utah tomorrow night

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez and guard George Hill will return to the lineup tomorrow night when the team takes on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City at 9 p.m. CT.

Lopez last appeared in the Bucks’ regular season opening win vs. Brooklyn on Oct. 19. After back surgery on Dec. 2, he completed a successful rehabilitation program under the guidance of the Bucks’ Sports Performance team.

Hill has been sidelined for the last 16 games with neck soreness. He has appeared in 41 games (16 starts) this season and is averaging 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Bembry sustained a torn right knee ACL and MCL in last night’s game at Golden State. Currently in his sixth NBA season, Bembry is expected to undergo season-ending surgery in the coming days. Signed as a free agent on Feb. 16, Bembry appeared in eight games for the Bucks this season.

Bucks guard Pat Connaughton continues to make good progress on his surgically repaired fourth metacarpal on his right hand. Connaughton suffered the fracture in the Bucks game at Phoenix on Feb. 10 and had successful surgery on Feb. 14. In 54 games (18 starts) this season, he is averaging 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.