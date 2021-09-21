Bally Sports Wisconsin Announces 2021-22 Milwaukee Bucks Broadcast Schedule

Bally Sports Wisconsin, the television home of the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, today announced plans to televise the Bucks 2021-22 season. The schedule features 70 regular-season games and three preseason games. Preseason coverage begins on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and the regular-season starts on Thursday, Oct. 21 when the Bucks visit the Heat.

The 70-game regular-season schedule on Bally Sports Wisconsin includes 34 telecasts from Fiserv Forum and 36 road games.

The regional sports network’s broadcasts will feature Bucks new play-by-play announcer Lisa Byington, analyst Marques Johnson, and Steve Novak. Zora Stephenson will once again handle reporting.

Bucks Live presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin will air before and after every regular-season telecast. The pre and postgame show will be hosted by Craig Coshun and Dario Melendez alongside Steve Novak and Marques Johnson.

Fans can also prepare for the 2021-22 season by tuning in to “Bucks Season Preview,” the show premieres Sunday, Oct.10, immediately following the Bucks preseason game vs. the Thunder.

Bally Sports Wisconsin channel availability can be found here.

Bucks programming will air on Bally Sports Wisconsin and stream live on the Bally Sports app, and on ballysports.com, when a consumer authenticates through their pay-TV service. The Bally Sports app is available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, as well as connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, Samsung, and LG platforms and Xbox One. Fans can also download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

