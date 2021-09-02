American Transmission Co. And Milwaukee Bucks Team Up to Donate 549 Trees Through Trees for Threes Program

American Transmission Co. (ATC) donated 549 trees – equal to the number of three-pointers the Milwaukee Bucks made at home during the 2020-21 regular season – to 191 Wisconsin schools that registered for the 2020-21 Trees for Threes program. The program, in its fifth season with ATC and the Bucks, pledges to donate one tree for every three-pointer the Bucks make at Fiserv Forum during the regular season.

“Our partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Trees for Threes program is a win for local schools and the environment,” said Gregory Levesque, ATC’s director of Corporate Communications, Policy and Strategy. “ATC supports initiatives that have a positive impact on the environment, education and health and well-being. Planting trees at schools aligns well with these initiatives and can be a valuable lesson for students.”

During the Bucks’ 36 games at Fiserv Forum last season, the team knocked down 549 three-pointers, which ranked as the third-most in the NBA and the most in the Eastern Conference for a team at home. The trees were donated to 191 schools in 51 counties across the state. In five seasons of the Trees for Threes initiative, the Bucks and ATC have teamed up to donate 2,330 trees to help make Wisconsin greener.

All 191 schools received a video message from Bango, the Bucks’ mascot, and an infographic and activity sheets to share with their students. A recap video from this season’s Trees for Threes program can be seen and downloaded here.

About American Transmission Co.

Formed in 2001 as the nation’s first multi-state transmission-only utility, American Transmission Co. is a Wisconsin-based company that owns and operates 10,081 miles of electric transmission lines and 582 substations in portions of Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois. Our transmission network enables the movement of electricity produced from all forms of generation resources to areas where it is needed – helping to keep the lights on, businesses running and communities strong. Visit our website at www.atcllc.com.