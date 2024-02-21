Adapting to Change: A Midseason Recap

The Milwaukee Bucks have been defined most of all by change, at least to this point of the 2023-24 season.

First, the team hired a new coach. Then before the games began, a trade for Damian Lillard, one of the best players in the league that season prior. Then, a new new coach. It has been a year of learning and re-learning, construction and reconstruction.

And amidst all the change, the Bucks have remained well positioned for the playoffs. At 35-21, Milwaukee is third in the East and on track for home-court advantage in the playoffs. With the season’s foundation churning beneath the feet of the players and coaching staff, such a record is welcome, even if not equal to the pace from last season. The Bucks are learning on the fly, and winning in the process is not a given when teams have such priorities.

There is precedence for success despite steps back in one regular season when compared to the one prior. The 2020-21 Bucks had a slower winning pace in the regular season than in either of the two years prior, yet they ended up winning a championship behind altered systems on both ends of the court. Two steps forward often require one step back, in life and basketball.

And while the Bucks have seen new players and new coaches, the lodestone holding the entire structure together has never been stronger; Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the midst of perhaps his best-ever season. While he scored more points per game last year, he is scoring the second-most of his career this year, and at a career-best efficiency, too. Add in a career high in assists, and a return to the high block and steal rates of earlier in his career, and Anetetokounmpo has never been better. He was an MVP contender last year, finishing third in the race, and he is just as deserving this season, if not more so. According to BBall Index’s LEBRON metric, which combines box-score contributions with on-off data, while adjusting for the ‘luck’ of variance, this is Antetokounmpo’s best offensive season.

Season O-LEBRON 2013-14 -0.22 2014-15 -1.02 2015-16 1.19 2016-17 2.26 2017-18 2.7 2018-19 4.19 2019-20 4.78 2020-21 3.55 2021-22 4.37 2022-23 4.73 2023-24 5.1

Driven by the consistent domination of Antetokounmpo, and as was the case during that championship season, much has already been figured out. Milwaukee’s net rating with five starters on the floor is exquisite, the fourth-best in the league at plus-11.0. It was almost identical in 2020-21 with starters on the floor -- plus-10.8, second-best in the league. The areas in which Milwaukee has been successful are solid and sustainable.

While the two-man game between Lillard and Antetokounmpo has taken much of the season to build to our lofty expectations, it is now one of the most dangerous attacks in the league. They’re more than deserving of their All-Star statuses, particularly given Lillard’s taking home the game MVP as well as defending his 3-point shooting contest crown. But among 48 duos with at least 300 pick and rolls run together, Lillard and Antetokounmpo ranked third overall for points per pick-and-roll chance. Both are devastating scorers when they combine on the ball, and the options are endless for one or the other to create an easy look.

Dame-Giannis pick and roll for own scores

The threat isn’t just the scoring of Lillard and Antetokounmpo themselves. The defensive attention such a play requires creates plenty of open scoring chances for their teammates, too.

Dame-Giannis pick and roll for teammates

Both of their preferences change when running picks together. While Lillard sees an almost equal share of popping versus rolling from his non-Antetokounmpo screeners, when it’s his co-star in the action, it’s almost always a roll. And Antetokounmpo is also slipping screens more than he has in his career, stretching the defense taut by jetting behind the back line while Lillard’s threat of pull-up shooting pulls the point of attack away from the rim. That has benefits, considering Antetokounmpo this season has scored 182 more buckets from within five feet than the player in second place. He is making the most shots per game from within five feet in NBA Advanced Stats’ database history (beginning in 1996-97), shooting more attempts and more efficiently than Shaquille O’Neal, for example, in 1997-98, his best season in the database.

While Lillard is running a pick with anyone other than Antetokounmpo this season, he is shooting on 46.8 percent of picks and passing on 36.7 percent. But when Antetokounmpo is his screener, that ratio inverts, with him passing on 51.4 percent and shooting on 37.0 percent. (The remainder of possessions are a mix of fouls and turnovers, which is why those percentages don’t add up to 100.) Lillard is a born scorer, but he’s doing his part to make sure he doesn’t use too much of the offense when Antetokounmpo is on the floor. Lillard’s turnover rate is halved when Antetokounmpo is screening for him instead of anyone else. The advantages created in those situations make passing lanes wider and simpler.

Similarly, when Antetokounmpo sets screens for anyone other than Lillard, he is shooting on 20.8 percent of those possessions. But when it’s Lillard handling with Antetokounmpo screening, he is shooting on 15.6 percent -- Playing with a score-first guard like Lillard has also meant Antetokounmpo needs to adapt his game, becoming more of a decoy and seeing less of the ball. His slips often turn into overreactions from the defense and shots for teammates rather than for Antetokounmpo himself. It benefits the team but still requires an adjustment on the part of the two-time MVP.

Giannis slips

All this to say: There is still learning to do, and Lillard and Antetokounmpo can rise higher than third in the league for pick-and-roll efficiency.

But behind the talents of those two players, Milwaukee has been dominant with its best players on the court. The foursome of Lillard, Khris Middleton, Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez is the best four-man unit in the league. With all four playing, the Bucks are 25-11. With any of the four out, the Bucks are 10-10. If there’s an elevator pitch for success, it’s that; when the Bucks are healthy, they are playing some of the best basketball in the league.

It’s not just pick and rolls. When Lillard drives he is devastating defenses. Among players who have 500 or more drives this season, Lillard’s create the fifth-most efficient possessions. Antetokounmpo’s drives are the fourth-best. Possessions that see a Middleton isolation are the 12th-most efficient in the league. Lopez is defending 9.0 shots per game from within six feet, the third-most in the league and above his mark last season. And he’s limiting opponents to 9.0 percentage points below expected efficiency on those shots, also a top-10 mark league-wide. All have their strengths, and all have been among the league leaders in those areas.

At the shooting-guard position, while Milwaukee has seen varying contributions from the roster, it has always had someone step up to the plate for any occasion. Doc Rivers has settled on Malik Beasley to take the lion’s share of wing minutes, with AJ Green rising in the depth chart. Shooting has been the priority there.

At a team-wide level, Milwaukee has risen to the occasion when facing the league’s best. The Bucks have one of the best point differentials in the league when facing other teams at the top.

The Bucks have been at their best when facing the best. Points per 100 possessions based on opponent ranking:

Opponent ranking Offensive points per 100 possessions (league rank) Defensive points per 100 possessions (league rank) Differential (league rank) Top 10 118.2 (7) 115.2 (5) 3.0 (3) Middle 10 118.2 (10) 119.0 (20) -0.8 (17) Bottom 10 122.9 (6) 117.1 (27) 5.9 (20) All stats from Cleaning the Glass

The gap when facing the top teams versus the bottom ones is a strange quirk, and no other team in the top 10 for point differential per 100 possessions against the best teams is also in the bottom 10 for the same category against the worst teams. Those worst teams are shooting better from 3-point range than the best teams when facing Milwaukee, so there is surely shooting variance determining some portion of the difference. But at minimum, it bodes well for Milwaukee that they are at their best when facing good teams; only good teams will remain in the playoffs.

There are still things the Bucks need to address -- the remainder of the season isn’t just a walk to the playoffs. The time will be spent usefully. Of course, Rivers still needs time to fully integrate his systems on both ends.

Milwaukee’s defense has been improving under Rivers. Since Rivers’ first game as head coach on Jan. 29, the Bucks have ranked 10th in defensive rating, a big improvement on the first half of the year. While the Bucks had spent much of the year trying to innovate their defense, they’ve settled into positive habits under Rivers. They’ve been terrific at cleaning the glass on that end, and they’ve allowed both the fewest transition possessions per game to opposing offenses and limited those possessions to the lowest efficiency. The offense has taken a dip, but that has largely been driven by health and availability.

But not all success or failure is dispersed evenly throughout a single game. Perhaps most importantly, the Bucks need to reprioritize crucial minutes that used to be a relative strength: when Antetokounmpo goes to the bench. His off-court net rating last year of negative-1.4 has turned into negative-5.7 this season. There has been one lineup distribution specifically that hasn’t been as dominant. Last season, in 248 minutes with Antetokounmpo off and Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton playing, the Bucks had a net rating of plus-9.8. This season, in 95 minutes with Antetokounmpo off and Damian Lillard and Middleton playing, the Bucks have a net rating of negative-11.3.

The most important number there is not the net rating, but the minutes total. The Bucks have played 815 minutes this season with Antetokounmpo not in the game. To have only had Middleton and Lillard together for 95 of those is a bitter downside of the year to this point. The Bucks need health, not just for success, but also to build chemistry. Lillard and Middleton have run only 62 picks together. Those picks have scored just about as efficiently as have Lillard and Brook Lopez in combination -- but the latter have run almost 700 such actions together. Rivers doesn’t just need time to build the team -- he also needs health.

Without Antetokounmpo, the offense slows down greatly, with an average possession lasting almost a full second longer. (As a point of comparison, the gap between the fastest and the slowest offense in the NBA is just under a second and a half.) The team takes far fewer shots at the rim and far more from the midrange. That’s not necessarily a negative, as it means the team shapes much more to the context created by Lillard. And his usage skyrockets from 24.6 percent alongside Antetokounmpo to 37.2 percent when he’s on the bench.

Lillard can lead those groups to success. There is a framework for success with Antetokounmpo on the bench. The most-used core without Antetokounmpo sees Lillard alongside Bobby Portis and Lopez, and they have won their minutes. With Malik Beasley on the court, that group has a behemoth net rating of plus-13.8. Of course, that still has three starters on the court, so it’s hardly a bench group. But it’s something on which to build. And Patrick Beverley can also help greatly, there.

If Milwaukee had a wish list, a Christmas list in February, it would have a number of items. But health and availability would be first and foremost, as the Bucks have crushed opponents when healthy. And health will continue to be a much-needed catalyst for figuring out the team identity without Antetokounmpo on the floor. But the big things have been taken care of. Antetokounmpo is in the midst of another MVP-caliber season. Milwaukee has a number of statement wins to its name, with wire-to-wire wins over the defending champion Denver Nuggets as well as the Boston Celtics. Milwaukee has been one of the best in the league at beating the best. Finally, Lillard and Antetokounmpo are slowly becoming an indomitable force when working together.