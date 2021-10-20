2021 NBA Championship Ring Designed by Jason of Beverly Hills Unveiled at Bucks Home Opener

The NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks received their 2021 NBA Championship rings during a special on-court ceremony before the season opener tonight at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks organization selected championship jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills to create the team’s NBA Championship ring.

"We wanted to once again rewrite the rules of what a championship ring should be,” said Jason Arasheben, CEO, Jason of Beverly Hills. “We sought to create something that had a bit more versatility than rings of the past. As championship rings have gotten bigger, they have become less and less practical to wear. We addressed this by developing a push button system that allows the players to wear the top of the ring as a pendant, making it a piece of jewelry they can wear every day around their finger or on their neck to celebrate their tremendous season.”

“We are thrilled with the spectacular and incredibly detailed Championship ring designed by Jason of Beverly Hills,” Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin said. “The ring vividly tells the story of the Bucks history and stunningly celebrates our 2021 NBA Championship. We thank Jason and his team for creating such a remarkable ring that the Bucks will wear proudly and cherish forever.”

The Milwaukee Bucks Championship ring has 360 diamonds on the top to represent the total wins since ownership purchased the team. The 16 emerald shaped diamonds on the left side represent the 16 playoff wins during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, with another 16 emerald shaped diamonds on the right side for the 16 division titles in team history. In total there are approximately 4.14cts of emeralds representing the 414 Milwaukee area code. The 50 round stones on the inner bezel stand for the 50 years since the team’s last championship win.

There are two trophies on the inside shank to represent the two franchise championships, and Fiserv Forum’s architecture is also featured on the side of the ring. The NBA Larry O’Brien Trophy on the face of the ring is made up of a signature batch of 65.3% purity yellow gold to represent the season winning percentage. Even the carat weight of the stones has meaning. Approximately 3cts of stones on the shank represent the three conference championships in Bucks history. The approximately 0.53cts on the World Champions wording on the ring represents the total years the Bucks have been in existence.

There are even hidden details in the ring that you cannot see. The ring has a removable top that reveals a QR code that when scanned plays a video highlighting memorable moments from the season.

While Bucks players, coaches, front office and owners will receive the signature ring, all Bucks full-time staff will also receive similarly designed rings.

This is the seventh NBA Championship ring Jason of Beverly Hills has designed and manufactured (2009, 2010, 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2020).

Commemorative 2021 NBA Championship Bucks rings and jewelry will be available for fans to purchase at shop.bucks.com. For more information on these items, fans can visit shop.bucks.com.

For further information about the 2021 NBA Championship Bucks rings and the entire Jason of Beverly Hills collection, visit www.jasonofbh.com.