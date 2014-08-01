Bucks MVPs enjoyed catching up with each other at the ballpark last Thursday at the 2014 MVP Tailgate at Miller Park. The event follows April’s Team Autograph Night in this year’s lineup of exclusive events open to all Bucks MVP season ticket holders. Before heading into the park, MVPs mingled with Bango, Bucks reps and fellow fans while sharing traditional tailgate fare on a gorgeous summer evening. Thank you to all our Bucks MVPs for your support, looking forward to seeing you at our next event!

MVP: Sean from Madison

"MVP Membership is the only way to go if you're a bucks fan. I've been looking forward to the MVP Tailgate ever since MVP Autograph night!"

MVP: Amy from East Troy

"I have never, with any company, experienced the service that I have received from you and the other members of the Bucks staff. No matter what I seem to throw at you guys, big or small, it is taken care of quickly and with a better outcome than I could have hoped."

MVP: Matt from Madison

"This is our first year. I can’t wait for the renewal perks; those are cool."

MVP: Dale

"It's well worth it. As a Bucks Season Ticket Holder, you truly ARE an MVP."