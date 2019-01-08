Milwaukee Bucks unveil three exclusive giveaway hats for BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap Series

The Milwaukee Bucks have unveiled the three custom-designed hats for the BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap Series that will be given away at three Bucks games at Fiserv Forum this season. The hats were designed by Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo, former Buck Desmond Mason and Kelsey Robinson, a local college student from UW-Milwaukee.

Images of all three caps can be found here and a behind-the-scenes video of the design process of DiVincenzo and Mason’s caps can be seen here.

Mason’s hat, which includes his original artwork under the brim, will be given out on Wednesday, Feb. 6, when the Bucks host the Washington Wizards. Mason will also be on-hand at the BMO Entrance of Fiserv Forum that night to sign autographs for, and meet with, BMO customers. Robinson’s cap will be distributed when the Bucks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, Feb. 23, and DiVincenzo’s-designed cap will be available on Saturday, April 6, when Milwaukee plays the Brooklyn Nets.

Each cap will be available to the first 10,000 fans through Fiserv Forum’s doors on each of the three giveaway dates. For more information on the BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap Series, or to purchase tickets to all three games, visit www.bucks.com/bmocapseries.