Milwaukee Bucks Sign Justin Robinson to a Two-way Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Justin Robinson to a Two-Way contract.

A 6-1, 195-pound guard, Robinson appeared in nine games with the Oklahoma City Thunder last season and averaged 2.3 points and 1.0 assist in 9.8 minutes per game. He signed with the Thunder in April after playing and starting 13 games with the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League last season where he averaged 15.5 points, 6.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 31.1 minutes per game while shooting 40% from three.

Robinson, 23, went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Virginia Tech and then played in nine games with the Washington Wizards during the 2019-20 season where he averaged 1.4 points in 5.4 minutes per game. That season he also made appearances in 33 G League games with both the Capital City Go-Go and the Blue Coats and posted combined averages of 14.2 points, 5.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 31.2 minutes per game.