Milwaukee Bucks Receive Local Mentoring Recognition

In support of National Mentor Month, the Milwaukee Bucks were recognized today by Mentor Greater Milwaukee (MGM) as part of its inaugural Mentoring Honor Roll. The recognition was made during MGM’s annual symposium celebrating impactful, local programs, people and professional organizations continuing to amplify the mentoring movement.

“We are proud to receive this recognition from Mentor Greater Milwaukee and share our congratulations with all local leaders committed to supporting youth mentorship across Milwaukee and the entire state,” said Bucks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Arvind Gopalratnam. “Over the last few years, the Bucks family has continued to identify new and impactful ways to bring resources and visibility to non-profit groups supporting youth mentorship and many of those programs tip off each year during National Mentor Month.”

Initiatives this month include:

Mentoring In Real Life Conversation: Beginning today, the NBA, Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies will showcase a sit down discussion between Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer and Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins about the importance and impact of mentoring

Arena Spotlights: In addition to player testimonials throughout games, the Bucks and MGM will welcome and highlight local mentors at select home games this season as a part of the team’s "Mentor of the Game" recognition

In addition, during tonight’s game, MGM will highlight its “Mentor of the Year,” and on Jan. 28, will recognize its “Program Partner of the Year”

Youth of the Year: The Bucks and Kohl’s have teamed up to provide one-on-one mentorship to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee and its Youth of the Year Program participants. This month, students and their mentors went on a shopping experience courtesy of Kohl’s.

Bucks fans can learn more about mentoring opportunities, and information on how to become a mentor, by visiting www.milwaukeementor.com.