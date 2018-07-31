Milwaukee Bucks To Play First-Ever Game At Fiserv Forum In Preseason vs. Chicago On Oct. 3

The Milwaukee Bucks will play the first-ever game at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. (CT) when they open the 2018 preseason schedule against the Chicago Bulls.

As the Bucks’ home preseason slate continues, the team will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Oct. 12, in the 42nd MACC Fund game. The annual MACC Fund Game is the cornerstone of the Bucks’ over 40-year founding commitment to Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc. (MACC Fund). Since the inaugural event in 1977, the annual MACC Fund Game has raised more than $1.5 million to support cancer and blood disorders research at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Medical College of Wisconsin, UW Carbone Cancer Center and Marshfield Clinic.

Tickets for both Fiserv Forum games will go on sale on Monday, Aug. 6, and can be purchased at www.bucks.com or by calling 1-877-4NBA-TIX. Groups looking to purchase tickets for both home games should call (414) 227-0599 to speak with a Bucks representative.

In addition to the Bucks’ two home games, the team will travel to play Minnesota (location is TBA) on Sunday, Oct. 7, and Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Oct. 9, against the Thunder. The complete preseason schedule is below.

2018 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Oct. 3

vs. Chicago

Fiserv Forum

7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 7

@ Minnesota

TBA

7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

@ Oklahoma City

Chesapeake Energy Arena

7:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 12

vs. Minnesota

Fiserv Forum

7:30 pm.

About Fiserv Forum

Opening on August 26, Fiserv Forum will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. Fiserv Forum will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for Fiserv Forum include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company, with more to be announced.

The Construction Manager of the Fiserv Forum is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.