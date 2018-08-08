Milwaukee Bucks To Play On Christmas Day In New York

The Milwaukee Bucks will play on Christmas Day for the first time since the 1977-78 season when they travel to New York to face the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 25, the NBA announced today.

The Bucks’ Christmas Day matchup against the Knicks will air on ESPN and tips off at 11 a.m. CT. This will be the fifth time in franchise history the Bucks have played on Christmas Day with Milwaukee owning a 2-2 record all-time on Christmas.

Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day:

Dec. 25, 1977 at Kansas City Kings - W, 131-122

Dec. 25, 1972 at Kansas City-Omaha Kings - W, 104-99

Dec. 25, 1971 at Detroit Pistons - L, 118-120 (OT)

Dec. 25, 1968 vs Detroit Pistons - L, 113-119