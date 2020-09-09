Milwaukee Bucks Partner with North Central Group to Bring Premium Boutique Hotel to Downtown Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks have partnered with Madison-based North Central Group (NCG) to bring a premium boutique hotel to Deer District in downtown Milwaukee. Located at Juneau Ave. and Vel R. Phillips Ave. in Deer District, directly north of the world-class Fiserv Forum, the hotel will be part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection of independently owned upscale and luxury hotels. The Bucks will lease the land to NCG, which will develop, own and operate the hotel.

“This will be one of the premier hotels in Milwaukee with an ideal location and will further enhance Deer District as a year-round destination” said Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “We’re grateful to work with NCG, a fantastic Wisconsin-based partner with a proven record in the hotel management industry, to bring a first-of-its-kind, preeminent boutique hotel to Deer District.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks organization to bring an exciting new hotel experience to the fabric of Deer District,” said Jeff Lenz, President & Chief Development Office for NCG. “The hotel will allow visitors and locals of Milwaukee to enjoy the best of what the area has to offer.”

Groundbreaking for the hotel is expected to take place in Fall of 2021 with opening scheduled for early 2023. The hotel is expected to create several hundred construction jobs and approximately 100 permanent jobs.

The location of hotel within Deer District and its approximate size can be seen in renderings, however, please note these renderings do not necessarily reflect what the hotel will look like upon completion. Final design plans and a name for the hotel will be released at a later date.

“This is an important step forward in the redevelopment of this part of Milwaukee,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “Reaching this juncture has required planning, investment and vision from everyone involved. I am optimistic about the success of this project and the redevelopment of the entire neighborhood.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome this partnership and the addition of a brand-new hotel experience to Deer District,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “I’m happy to see a continued investment and new job opportunities being created in the area. Deer District is already a favorite destination for county residents and the addition of a new hotel experience will allow visitors from all over to enjoy the gems of the city that we all know and love.”

The hotel will fully embrace travelers with approximately 200 smart and stylish tech-enabled rooms featuring mobile check in and check out, keyless entry, motion sensor lighting, internet TV in-room featuring Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, Pandora and Crackle, abundant power and USB outlets, and furiously fast and free Wi-Fi for ultimate connectivity.

The public spaces of the hotel will include multiple food and beverage options that cater to the guests and the public, including an elevated restaurant and bar/lounge area, meeting spaces, and an outdoor terrace and plaza area.

The hotel will be located directly north of Fiserv Forum, the Bucks’ state-of-the-art arena, which is the centerpiece of the 30-acre Deer District. A year-round destination for people to live, work and play, Deer District is redefining Milwaukee’s downtown with its dining and entertainment options and will now feature one of the city’s premier accommodations.

About Autograph Collection Hotels:

A member of Marriott’s industry-leading portfolio, the Autograph Collection debuted in 2010 and includes nearly 200 independently branded hotels and resorts that reflect the distinct attributes of their market. Each is unique in terms of product offering and target customers. The Autograph Collection is a remarkable group of upper upscale and luxury independent hotels with iconic properties located in gateway and emerging cities in preferred destinations around the world. Each is exceptional, one-of-a-kind and has its own distinct perspective. The result is an array of properties that is nothing less than unique and nothing short of collectively exceptional Autograph Hotels are proud to participate in the industry’s award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy®. To learn more about Autograph Collection Hotels, visit https://autograph-hotels.marriott.com/. Follow Autograph onInstagram. Watch Autograph on YouTube. Engage #ExactlyLikeNothingElse.

Marriott BONVOY

Autograph’s guests enrolled in the award-winning Marriott loyalty program will be able to check in and out in advance and earn points during their stay that can be redeemed for flights, hotel accommodations and merchandise, including home furnishings, fashion and more. Marriott’s mobile app makes check in seamless for all Marriott Rewards members up to 24 hours in advance.

About North Central Group (NCG)

Built on enduring principles and an unbridled passion for hospitality and real estate development, North Central Group® is a Madison, Wisconsin-based developer, owner and operator of hotels. The company operates more than 25 hotels under the Hilton and Marriott franchise brands throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, and Arizona. To learn more about North Central Group and its hotels, visit ncghotels.com.

About Deer District

Deer District is Milwaukee’s newest neighborhood and is redefining the city’s downtown. Anchored by the world-class Fiserv Forum, a preeminent sports and entertainment venue and home to the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, the 30-acre Deer District is Milwaukee’s premier location for people to live, work and play.

A year-round destination, Deer District features a myriad of dining and entertainment options in addition to Fiserv Forum including the plaza at Fiserv Forum, The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill, The Beer Garden, Good City Brewing, Punch Bowl Social, Drink Wisconsinbly and Insomnia Cookies. Offering best-in-class commercial and real estate opportunities, Deer District attracts thousands of visitors to watch major sporting events and concerts and serves as an ideal setting to enjoy live music, festivals, outdoor movies, fitness classes and other events. Deer District is a hub for Milwaukee’s vibrant future and connects the existing downtown neighborhoods.

For more information on Deer District, visit DeerDistrict.com.