Milwaukee Bucks Finalize Training Camp Roster

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Sam Merrill, Treveon Graham, EJ Montgomery, Justin Patton and Nik Stauskas to complete the team’s 20-man roster heading into Training Camp.

Merrill, the 60th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, was acquired by the Bucks from the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a four-team trade on Nov. 24. A 6-5 guard from Utah State, Merrill was a two-time All-Mountain West First Team selection (2018-19, 2019-20), the 2018-19 Mountain West Player of the Year and a two-time Mountain West Tournament MVP (2019, 2020) in his career with the Aggies.

As a senior last season, Merrill ranked second in the Mountain West with 19.7 points per game to go with 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists, while shooting 46.1% from the field and 41.0% from three. In his four seasons at Utah State, Merrill knocked down 42.0% of his 3-point attempts, 47.0% of his shots overall and 89.1% of his free-throw attempts, while averaging 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 131 games.

Graham, a 6-5 guard, played with both the Timberwolves (33 games) and Hawks (22 games) last season and averaged 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game. After going undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft out of VCU, Graham’s NBA career has spanned four seasons (2016-20) with Charlotte, Brooklyn, Minnesota and Atlanta, where he’s played in 180 career games (44 starts) and holds career averages of 4.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per game.

Montgomery, a 6-10 forward, declared for the 2020 NBA Draft after two seasons at Kentucky. As a sophomore last season, Montgomery played in 28 games with the Wildcats, making 25 starts, and averaged 6.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. A consensus top-15 recruit out of high school, Montgomery also played in all 37 games for Kentucky as a freshman (10 starts) and helped the Wildcats advance to the Elite Eight.

Patton, a 7-foot center, finished the 2019-20 season with the Wisconsin Herd, appearing in seven games, after playing in 23 games (22 starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue. In 30 G League games last season with the Herd and Blue, Patton averaged 12.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 blocks (4th in G League) per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. After being selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Creighton, Patton has appeared in nine NBA games throughout his career with Minnesota, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City, including five games with the Thunder last season.

The eighth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Michigan, Stauskas has played in 335 NBA games (63 starts) throughout his career with Sacramento, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Portland and Cleveland. The 6-6 guard holds career NBA averages of 6.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.9 minutes per game across five seasons. Most recently, the Mississauga, Canada native spent the 2019-20 season in Spain with Saski Baskonia where he averaged 8.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 40 games across Liga ACB and Euroleague action.