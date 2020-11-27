Milwaukee Bucks Announce 2020 Preseason Schedule

The Milwaukee Bucks will play a three-game 2020 preseason schedule, with the first game set for Saturday, Dec. 12 at Fiserv Forum, the NBA announced today.

The Bucks will play back-to-back games against the Dallas Mavericks at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Dec. 12 and Monday, Dec. 14, before finishing the preseason schedule with a matchup against the Pelicans in New Orleans on Friday, Dec. 18. Each game will tip-off at 7 p.m. CT.

Milwaukee Bucks 2020 Preseason Schedule

Saturday, Dec. 12

vs. Dallas Mavericks - Fiserv Forum - 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 14

vs. Dallas Mavericks - Fiserv Forum - 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18

at New Orleans Pelicans - Smoothie King Center - 7 p.m.

Broadcast information for the Bucks’ preseason games will be announced at a later date. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bucks games at Fiserv Forum will be held without fans until further notice in accordance with state and local guidelines.