Milwaukee Bucks and Sargento Foods Team Up for $44,000 Donation Through Tipoff for Homes Initiative

Sargento Foods, in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks, will make a $44,000 donation to Milwaukee Habit for Humanity through the Tipoff for Homes initiative. In its second season, the program calls for a $500 donation from Sargento to Habit for Humanity for every tipoff the Bucks win during the regular season. This year, Sargento agreed to double its contribution to $1,000 for every tipoff the Bucks won during their NBA Championship-winning playoff run.

Led by center Brook Lopez, the Bucks won 52 of the 72 opening tips during the regular season and 18 of 23 tipoffs during the playoffs resulting in a $44,000 donation from Sargento to support Habitat for Humanity in Milwaukee.

“We thank Sargento for their continued partnership and their gracious contributions made throughout our historic playoff run,” said Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “We’re thrilled to team up with Sargento to help donate more than $75,000 to Habit for Humanity in only two seasons of the Tipoff for Homes program and to make a lasting impact in our community."

“We are so proud of the Milwaukee Bucks for bringing a championship home to Wisconsin. Doubling our Tipoff for Homes donation continues our long-standing support of Milwaukee Habitat and demonstrates our commitment to providing access to safe, affordable housing. We’re proud to partner with the Milwaukee Bucks to make people more aware of the need and to drive real change through Tipoff for Homes,” said Louie Gentine, CEO Sargento Foods.

"Every time the Bucks secure that tipoff it's another wall going up in a safe, affordable home in our city," says Brian Sonderman, Executive Director of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity. “We're so grateful for the partnership with Sargento and the Milwaukee Bucks to help local families become first-time homebuyers."

Sargento Foods became the first corporate sponsor of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity in 1992. During that time, Sargento has built 31 forever-homes for families in Washington Park and Midtown neighborhoods in Milwaukee. This July, construction began on the 32nd Sargento Habitat for Humanity MKE Home.

A recap video for the 2020-21 Tipoff for Homes initiative can be seen and downloaded here. During its inaugural season in 2019-20, Tipoff for Homes raised $33,500, with the two-season donation now at $77,500. Sargento is the Official Cheese of the Milwaukee Bucks. For more information on the program, please visit www.bucks.com/sargento.

About Sargento Foods Inc.:

With over 2,000 employees and net sales of $1.5 billion, Sargento Foods is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 65 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento is proud to be the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses and cheese blends. Today, Sargento Foods is still based in Wisconsin, where they manufacture and market amazing shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients and sauces. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargento.com

About Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

People in our community and all over the world partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. With our help, Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. Since 1984, Milwaukee Habitat has served more than 1,250 families in the Greater Milwaukee community through new construction, rehab and repair programs and provided housing solutions for 2400 families in developing countries. www.milwaukeehabitat.org