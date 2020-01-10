Milwaukee Bucks And The Andis Foundation Expand Barbershop Mondays Partnership

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Andis Foundation are continuing their successful Barbershop Mondays program in 2020 with Bucks’ community partner Safe & Sound and local young men. The program will expand to eight events over the next four months – six in Milwaukee and two in Racine.

Through Barbershop Mondays powered by Andis, community rooms in Milwaukee and Racine neighborhoods transform into pop-up barbershops, offering free haircuts to young men between the ages of 10-23. Facilitated by Safe & Sound, these eight sessions are more than just a haircut as the barbershop chairs provide the casual setting for open communication and dialogue among attendees. The focus of these discussions is building social and emotional confidence, leadership and how youth can develop positive mentor relationships.

“The Bucks are proud to team up with Andis to support and participate in Safe & Sound’s barbershop conversations,” said Bucks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Arvind Gopalratnam. “Safe & Sound’s work in our community is some of the most important being done to provide outlets and opportunities for youth to have their voices heard. Through our engagement, we hope we can bring more visibility not only to these youth but the challenges they are facing each day.”

“The Andis Foundation is excited to continue our partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks for our 2020 Barbershop Mondays program,” said Laura Andis Bishop, Co-President of Andis Company. “This innovative program shines a light on the important role that neighborhood barbershops play in their communities – providing a safe place for young men to gather and talk about issues with a positive and trusted role model – their barber.”

Barbershop Mondays tipped off this week at the Neighborhood House in Milwaukee with seven more events slated through April. More information on these events will be shared at a later date.

About Andis Foundation

Andis Foundation, Inc., a 501c-3 organization, was founded in 2015 and is the charitable giving arm of Andis® Company. Funded by Andis Company, its mission is to build strong families, develop thriving kids and foster a vibrant community in which to live. Since its establishment, Andis Foundation has provided close to $1M in aid to organizations working to bring about positive change in their communities. For more information see Andis.org.

About Andis® Company

Andis Company, a family held business founded in 1922, is a leading manufacturer of handheld tools to trim, cut, curl, straighten and dry hair. Headquartered in Sturtevant, Wis., the company’s products are purchased in more than 90 countries by barbers and salon professionals, consumers, hotels, motels, resorts, small and large animal groomers and shearers. For more information visit Andis.com.