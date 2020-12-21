Milwaukee Bucks and American Transmission Co. Team Up for Fifth Season of Trees for Threes Program

The Milwaukee Bucks and American Transmission Co. (ATC) are teaming up to make schools across Wisconsin greener for the fifth consecutive season through the Trees for Threes program. During the 2020-21 regular season, for every 3-pointer the Bucks knock down at Fiserv Forum, ATC will donate one tree. After the season, the trees will be planted at various schools across Wisconsin.

Last season, ATC donated 510 trees to more than 125 Wisconsin schools after the Bucks made the most threes at home of any team in the Eastern Conference. In the four seasons of the Trees for Threes initiative, ATC has donated more than 1,780 trees to make the state of Wisconsin greener.

“Our partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Trees for Threes program is a win for local schools and the environment,” said ATC Corporate Communications Manager Luella Dooley-Menet. “ATC supports initiatives that have a positive impact on the environment, education and health and well-being. Planting trees at schools aligns well with these initiatives, and we’re proud to continue our relationship with the Bucks for the fifth consecutive season to help accomplish this.”

Beginning Dec. 23, eligible schools in Wisconsin can sign up to receive up to five trees by visiting by visiting ATC’s registration page. To sign up, or to track the number of threes the Bucks make at home during the 2020-21 season, visit www.bucks.com/trees.

About American Transmission Co.

Formed in 2001 as the nation’s first multi-state transmission-only utility, American Transmission Co. is a Wisconsin-based company that owns and operates 9,921 miles of electric transmission lines and 577 substations in portions of Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois. Our transmission network enables the movement of electricity produced from all forms of generation resources to areas where it is needed – helping to keep the lights on, businesses running and communities strong. Visit our website at www.atcllc.com.