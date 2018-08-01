West Bend Mutual Insurance To Become Presenting Partner Of Premium Lofts In Fiserv Forum

The Milwaukee Bucks and West Bend Mutual Insurance are continuing their long-standing relationship, as West Bend becomes the presenter of West Bend Lofts, a premier spot in Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee’s world-class arena opening Aug. 26.

Located on the east side of the venue on the suite level, West Bend Lofts will be available for all Fiserv Forum events, including Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette University basketball games, concerts and family events. Additionally, the Lofts will be utilized for business meetings and corporate events.

“There has been a tremendous amount of excitement around Fiserv Forum, which we agree will be a wonderful asset to Milwaukee,” said Kevin Steiner, President and CEO of West Bend. “As a premier insurance provider across the Midwest, West Bend is proud to help bring this space to life for families to enjoy and make memories for generations.”

“The Bucks are proud to expand our long-term partnership with West Bend Mutual Insurance, a well-respected local company that embodies our same values and culture,” Bucks President Peter Feigin said. “As anticipation rapidly builds for Fiserv Forum, we are excited to welcome West Bend as a key part of the building and our winning future.”

In addition to West Bend Lofts, the Bucks and West Bend Mutual Charitable Foundation have formed a partnership to benefit the people of Washington County. Through a combined gift of $150,000, the organizations are coming together with the City of West Bend to make a lasting local impact, with the development of a new multi-sport court adjacent to Boys & Girls Club in West Bend’s Regner Park as the cornerstone of the investment. The sport court will be available for use by the city’s recreation department and the public as well.

Through this joint endeavor, the Bucks and West Bend will be supporting Boys & Girls Club of Washington County on several additional initiatives including: access to programming such as NBA Math Hoops to support their STEM initiatives, career and life skills conversations to continue preparing youth for bright futures, and supporting staff training and development to help Boys & Girls Club advance its skills to be able to address all facets of development, including emotional development, of the children they serve.

All West Bend Lofts have been sold for Bucks and Marquette basketball games, but limited options remain for select events. For more information, visit www.bucks.com/premium.

About Fiserv Forum

Opening on August 26, 2018, Fiserv Forum will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service, technology and amenities. Fiserv Forum will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, with 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse variety of events, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette University men’s basketball, major concerts, family shows and other sports and entertainment events. Founding Partners for Fiserv Forum include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company. The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.

For more information on Fiserv Forum or to view renderings, please visit: http://wisconsinesc.com/fiservforum

About West Bend Mutual Insurance

Founded in 1894, West Bend Mutual Insurance Company is headquartered in West Bend, Wisconsin, and provides property/casualty insurance products throughout the Midwest. The company offers a broad personal lines coverage package, a full range of commercial products and services, insurance for specialty lines and a surety division. West Bend employs more than 1,200 associates and is represented by approximately 2,300 independent insurance agencies throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Tennessee. The company has been rated A (Excellent) or better by A.M. Best since 1971. West Bend also consistently ranks higher than its competitors in an agency loyalty survey.