Milwaukee Bucks and Froedtert & MCW Health Network to Host Bucks Summer Camps Statewide
The Milwaukee Bucks and the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network are inviting Wisconsin youth to lace up their sneakers this summer at one of 17 Milwaukee Bucks Summer Camps. The camps will be held from June through August across the state of Wisconsin including sessions in southeast Wisconsin, the Madison area and Fox River Valley.
Milwaukee Bucks Summer Camps are open to girls and boys ages 7-15. They are designed to teach young players about basketball fundamentals, teamwork and more. Each camp will feature coaching from trained professionals who have been selected for their basketball knowledge and ability to teach kids of all ages and skill levels. Sessions will focus on developing key fundamentals of the game including ball handling, shooting, rebounding, and offensive/defensive strategy, all within a safe and fun environment.
“Building healthy communities is at the heart of our mission,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health. “We are proud of our involvement with the Bucks Summer Camps which promote the importance of good health and physical activity within the communities we serve.”
All Bucks Summer Camps will run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, unless otherwise noted. A complete list of the 17 Bucks Summer Camps is below.
|Dates
|Camp Site
|City
|Notes
|
June 10-14
|
Brookfield Christian School
|
Brookfield
|
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|
June 17-21
|
Nicolet High School
|
Glendale
|
|
June 17-21
|
St. Leonard’s
|
Muskego
|
|
June 24-28
|
University Lake School
|
Hartland
|
|
July 8-12
|
St. Jude the Apostle School
|
Wauwatosa
|
|
July 15-19
|
Pleasant Prairie RecPlex
|
Pleasant Prairie
|
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|
July 15-19
|
Jewish Community Center
|
Milwaukee
|
|
July 15-19
|
Glacier Edge Elementary School
|
Verona
|
|
July 22-26
|
Brookfield Academy
|
Brookfield
|
|
July 29 – Aug. 2
|
Hales Corners Community Center
|
Hales Corners
|
|
July 29 – Aug. 2
|
Einstein Middle School
|
Appleton
|
|
Aug. 5-9
|
Waunakee Intermediate School
|
Waunakee
|
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|
Aug. 5-9
|
Oshkosh YMCA
|
Oshkosh
|
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|
Aug. 12-16
|
North Middle School
|
Menomonee Falls
|
|
Aug. 12-16
|
Schuetze Rec Gym
|
Waukesha
|
|
Aug. 19-23
|
Appleton Alliance Church
|
Appleton
|
|
Aug. 26-29
|
Homestead High School
|
Mequon
|
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Every athlete who attends a Milwaukee Bucks Summer Camp will receive a player evaluation, a complimentary ticket to a select 2019-20 Bucks home game, a jersey and more. On the last day of each camp, the Bucks Entertainment Network will make a special appearance to wrap up a week’s worth of fun and basketball education.
Registration for Bucks Summer Camps is open now, with special prices available for those who sign up prior to March 5 using code MBSCEB2019. For more information on any of the Milwaukee Bucks Summer Camps, or to register for a session this upcoming summer, visit www.bucks.com/camps.