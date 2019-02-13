Milwaukee Bucks and Froedtert & MCW Health Network to Host Bucks Summer Camps Statewide

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network are inviting Wisconsin youth to lace up their sneakers this summer at one of 17 Milwaukee Bucks Summer Camps. The camps will be held from June through August across the state of Wisconsin including sessions in southeast Wisconsin, the Madison area and Fox River Valley.

Milwaukee Bucks Summer Camps are open to girls and boys ages 7-15. They are designed to teach young players about basketball fundamentals, teamwork and more. Each camp will feature coaching from trained professionals who have been selected for their basketball knowledge and ability to teach kids of all ages and skill levels. Sessions will focus on developing key fundamentals of the game including ball handling, shooting, rebounding, and offensive/defensive strategy, all within a safe and fun environment.

“Building healthy communities is at the heart of our mission,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health. “We are proud of our involvement with the Bucks Summer Camps which promote the importance of good health and physical activity within the communities we serve.”

All Bucks Summer Camps will run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, unless otherwise noted. A complete list of the 17 Bucks Summer Camps is below.

Dates Camp Site City Notes June 10-14 Brookfield Christian School Brookfield 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 17-21 Nicolet High School Glendale June 17-21 St. Leonard’s Muskego June 24-28 University Lake School Hartland July 8-12 St. Jude the Apostle School Wauwatosa July 15-19 Pleasant Prairie RecPlex Pleasant Prairie 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. July 15-19 Jewish Community Center Milwaukee July 15-19 Glacier Edge Elementary School Verona July 22-26 Brookfield Academy Brookfield July 29 – Aug. 2 Hales Corners Community Center Hales Corners July 29 – Aug. 2 Einstein Middle School Appleton Aug. 5-9 Waunakee Intermediate School Waunakee 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Aug. 5-9 Oshkosh YMCA Oshkosh 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Aug. 12-16 North Middle School Menomonee Falls Aug. 12-16 Schuetze Rec Gym Waukesha Aug. 19-23 Appleton Alliance Church Appleton Aug. 26-29 Homestead High School Mequon 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Every athlete who attends a Milwaukee Bucks Summer Camp will receive a player evaluation, a complimentary ticket to a select 2019-20 Bucks home game, a jersey and more. On the last day of each camp, the Bucks Entertainment Network will make a special appearance to wrap up a week’s worth of fun and basketball education.

Registration for Bucks Summer Camps is open now, with special prices available for those who sign up prior to March 5 using code MBSCEB2019. For more information on any of the Milwaukee Bucks Summer Camps, or to register for a session this upcoming summer, visit www.bucks.com/camps.