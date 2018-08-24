Know Before You Go: Fiserv Forum Open House & Block Party

We’ve been waiting two years to celebrate the opening of the new, world-class Fiserv Forum with you, and Sunday is finally the day that we get to tell you “Welcome Home” as you get your first look at Wisconsin’s new home for sports and entertainment. There is an incredible, non-stop day of family fun and entertainment taking place both inside and out as part of the Fiserv Forum Open House and 4th Annual Bucks Summer Block Party presented by Klement’s. Before you join us Sunday, here are some important details to make your first trip to Fiserv Forum as enjoyable as possible:

Event Details:

Gates to the 4th Annual Bucks Block Party, located on Juneau Avenue and the plaza at Fiserv Forum open at 11am. All guests will be required to pass through security screening before entering the Block Party. Block party entrances are located near the corners of 3rd Street and Juneau Avenue, Vel R Phillips Avenue and Juneau Avenue, 5th Street and Juneau Avenu, 6th Street and Juneau Avenue, and Vel R Phillips Avenue and Highland Avenue.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on the east side of the arena at 12pm with limited public viewing available. Those wishing to guarantee that they are able to watch the ceremony in its entirety can stream the event live on Bucks.com/live.

Bucks Block Party entertainment and the Fiserv Forum Open House will run from 1pm until 6pm, featuring a live music stage, a DJ stage, interactive games, vendors and plenty of Klement’s sausages on the grill. Bucks players and legends will be making appearances throughout the entire afternoon. For a full map of the Bucks Block Party presented by Klement’s, click here.

All concessions will be open inside Fiserv Forum and food and drinks will be available for purchase both inside and outside.

Fiserv Forum Open House:

Your ticket to the Fiserv Forum Open House grants you access to the arena for a self-guided tour any time on Sunday between 1pm and 6pm. For the safety of our guests, the number of patrons allowed inside Fiserv Forum at any one time will be restricted to approximately 10,000. With extremely large crowds expected for the event, we anticipate that there will likely be lines throughout the afternoon to enter the building, but crowds inside the facility will be managed to ensure that fans are able to enjoy all the venue has to offer once inside. Guests DO NOT need to be on site or in line by 1pm for entry and the Open House experience will be the same throughout the afternoon, regardless of when guests arrive.

This is a digital ticket event – tickets must be downloaded to your mobile device before entering the building, there are no paper tickets for this event. For more information, please visit our digital ticket guide: https://www.nba.com/bucks/mobile-tickets

WATCH: How to Access Your Mobile Tickets

Parking:

Parking will be available in the 5th Street Parking Structure and the Highland Parking Structure (formerly the BMO Harris Bradley Center Structure) for $5, strictly on a first come, first served basis. For a list of additional parking in the areas surrounding Fiserv Forum, please visit Bucks.com/parking.

Bag Policy:

For speed of entry, it is recommended that guests do not bring bags with them to the event. Those carrying bags must adhere by the following guidelines:

The Fiserv Forum bag policy prohibits all backpacks and hard-sided bags, along with any other bags (including briefcases, luggage, purses and diaper bags) that are larger than 14”x14”x6” in size. Single-compartment drawstring bags and fashion backpack purses will be permitted. Please note that all approved bags are subject to inspection upon entry, and that the Fiserv Forum will be unable to check or store prohibited items during the event.

Ticket Office “Housewarming Gifts”:

The Fiserv Forum ticket office will be open starting at 11am and is accessible on the southeast corner of the arena (nearest the corner of Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Juneau Avenue). As a “housewarming gift” to fans in attendance, there will be a limited number of $25 tickets available to many of the events taking place at Fiserv Forum in the coming weeks. These events include: Kevin Hart, Maroon 5, Jim Gaffigan, PBR Milwaukee Invitational, J Balvin, Chris Young and Josh Groban. These special offers, as well as a newly released block of seats starting at $35 for Fiserv Forum’s grand opening show The Killers, will be available for purchase exclusively at the ticket office during Sunday’s event.

Bucks Pro Shop:

Sunday will also mark the grand opening of the new Bucks Pro Shop location, which will be open from 11am until 6pm. Selection will continue to change over the coming weeks as new inventory arrives for the season, and following Sunday, the store will be open during its normal weekly hours: M-F, 10am- 6pm; Sat 11am-4pm

Main Stage Set Times:

1pm – Waiting for Morning

2:15pm – Grace Weber

3:30pm – Hip Hop Week MKE featuring Skyzoo

4:45pm – Shonn Hinton & Shotgun