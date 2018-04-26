Gameday outline below for tomorrow. Please add anything I missed and the yellow highlights need to be filled in.

Everything You Need to Know for Game 6

When is Game Four?

Pep Rally: 4:30 pm*

Doors Open: 5:30 pm

Tip-Off: 7:00 pm

Are there tickets available:

Verified re-sale tickets are available HERE

How can I watch or listen to the game?

Game 6 will be broadcast nationally on TNT with Brian Anderson, Kevin McHale and Ros Gold-Onwude on the call and locally on FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS with Jim Paschke, Marques Johnson and Telly Hughes calling the action. Outside of the USA, you can watch all Playoff games via NBA League Pass.

The game can also be heard on 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ and across the BMO Harris Bucks Radio Network with Ted Davis and Dennis Krause on the call, and in Spanish on 93.7 FM Más Variedad with Andy Olivares and Nestor Cobos calling the game.

What if I’m mobile and not near a TV or radio?

The Bucks app will provide score updates, highlights and a live audio feed (SE Wisconsin) for FREE. Download it HERE for iOS or Android.

50/50 Raffle:

In support of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, the 50/50 raffle program will be in full effect for Game 6! $2 raffle tickets will be sold by sellers wearing bright orange shirts at the pep rally, in the 5th street parking structure, and throughout the arena once doors open. Fans took home over $16,000 following games 1 and 2 with the same amount being raised to also support non-profits in Wisconsin.

Parking:

Save time on finding parking before and secure it now for $20 ($20 - $25 regular rate). Please note this rate is for prepaid parking only and will not be available at the structure night of the game. 5th Street Parking Structure passes are MOBILE ONLY. Once purchased, your parking pass can be accessed through your MyBucks account via the Milwaukee Bucks app. Use Promo Code 5STREET to purchase parking. Purchase Parking.

*Game 6 Pep Rally

Prior to the start of Game 6, the Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Pep Rally will tip things off in the southeast plaza of the BMO Harris Bradley Center beginning at 4:30pm. The festival-like atmosphere will have interactive games, live music and prizes throughout, making it a can’t-miss event to get fired up for Game 6.