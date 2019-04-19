Everything You Need To Know About Bucks vs. Pistons Game 3

Who: Bucks vs. Pistons 2019 Playoffs - Round 1

What: Game 3 Watch Party (Milwaukee leads series 2-0)

When: Saturday, April 20th - Plaza Opens at 6:00pm/ct with Tip Off at 7pm/ct

Where: Fiserv Forum Plaza

Details:

Cheer on the Bucks in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs with other fans on the plaza of Fiserv Forum!

The Bucks are hosting a FREE watch party for all fans to attend on Saturday, April 20. Festivities begin at 6 pm/ct and the Bucks tip off against the Pistons at 7pm/ct. The watch party will include Bango, members of the Bucks Entertainment Network, live music, entertainment, giveaways and a 40-foot TV in front of Fiserv Forum for fans to watch the game. In addition to the screen in front of the Bucks home, The Beer Garden will be open and it's 28-foot screen will also be showing the game.

Bucks Pro Shop

The Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum is open Saturday at 11am and will stay open utill the buzzer. Two trailers packed with Bucks Playoffs merchandise are located on Fiserv Forum's plaza and will open at 6 pm when the plaza opens.

Deer District Bag Policy

Fans visiting the plaza are advised to arrive early and travel light as additional security enhancements are implemented for the Playoffs.

A bag search zone will be set up along the perimeter of the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum where all persons entering will be subject to search. This includes fans visiting the arena, the plaza and the Entertainment Block businesses consisting of Good City Brewing, Punch Bowl Social and Drink Wisconsinbly.

Any backpacks or bags larger than 14” by 14” by 6” will not be permitted. It is recommended not to bring a bag unless necessary.

Fans may enter the plaza from Highland Avenue, Juneau Avenue, Old World Third Street and from the sidewalk between Fiserv Forum and 1001 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

Parking

For directions, maps and more information about additional parking options can be found at Bucks.com/Parking.

How to Watch/Listen/Stream

If you can't make it to the watch party, Game 3 will be broadcast locally on Fox Sports Wisconsin and nationally on ESPN.

Channel Finder: View Listings

The radio broadcast will be on WTMJ 620 AM and 103.3FM with Ted Davis on the call.

Don’t forget to follow the Bucks on social media (@Bucks) and download the official Bucks app for in-game highlights, stats and other exclusive content at Bucks.com/app. The Bucks app is available on iOS and Android devices.