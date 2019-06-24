Everything You Need To Know About The 2019 NBA Awards

What : NBA Awards Presented by Kia on TNT When : Monday, June 24th, 2019 at 8pm/CT Where : Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, Calif.

The Bucks are hosting a watch party for the NBA Awards at the MECCA Sports Bar & Grill (1134 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53203) at 8pm/CT. The restaurant will have a special MVP cocktail available during the Watch Party, and will also extend its Happy Hour, which includes $3 Miller Lite taps, mixers, and house red and white wine.

Fans can watch the NBA Awards on TNT and stream the show online HERE with authentication from their cable providers. The show will be hosted by Shaquille O' Neal, with special appearances from Samuel L. Jackson, Charles Barkley, Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, Jay Pharoah, Candace Parker, Quavo and other celebrities.

Red Carpet LIVE will be streamed before the NBA Awards at 7 pm/CT. Fans can watch the red carpet pre-show across multiple platforms including the NBA on TNT Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages, NBA.com and Bleacher Report Basketball's Facebook and Twitter.

For live updates and exclusive content from the NBA Awards, follow the Bucks on social media (@Bucks) and download the official Bucks app at Bucks.com/app. The Bucks app is available on iOS and Android devices.