Everything You Need To Know About The 2019 NBA Awards
Details:
What: NBA Awards Presented by Kia on TNT
When: Monday, June 24th, 2019 at 8pm/CT
Where: Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, Calif.
Watch Party:
The Bucks are hosting a watch party for the NBA Awards at the MECCA Sports Bar & Grill (1134 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53203) at 8pm/CT. The restaurant will have a special MVP cocktail available during the Watch Party, and will also extend its Happy Hour, which includes $3 Miller Lite taps, mixers, and house red and white wine.
How To Watch/Stream:
Fans can watch the NBA Awards on TNT and stream the show online HERE with authentication from their cable providers. The show will be hosted by Shaquille O' Neal, with special appearances from Samuel L. Jackson, Charles Barkley, Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, Jay Pharoah, Candace Parker, Quavo and other celebrities.
Red Carpet LIVE will be streamed before the NBA Awards at 7 pm/CT. Fans can watch the red carpet pre-show across multiple platforms including the NBA on TNT Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages, NBA.com and Bleacher Report Basketball's Facebook and Twitter.
For live updates and exclusive content from the NBA Awards, follow the Bucks on social media (@Bucks) and download the official Bucks app at Bucks.com/app. The Bucks app is available on iOS and Android devices.
Bucks Nominated For Awards:
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Finalists:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL)
Paul George (OKC)
James Harden (HOU)
Kia Defensive Player of the Year:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL)
Paul George (OKC)
Rudy Gobert (UTA)
NBA Coach of the Year:
Mike Budenholzer (MIL)
Mike Malone (DEN)
Doc Rivers (LAC)
Other Categories & Nominees:
Kia NBA Rookie of the Year:
Deandre Ayton (PHX)
Luka Doncic (DAL)
Trae Young (ATL)
Kia NBA Sixth Man Award:
Montrezl Harrell (LAC)
Domantas Sabonis (IND)
Lou Williams (LAC)
Kia Most Improved Player:
De'Aaron Fox (SAC)
D'Angelo Russell (BKN)
Pascal Siakam (TOR)
Additionally, the NBA Basketball Executive of the Year and NBA Hustle Award will be announced during the show.
