Draft Night Q&A with Donte DiVincenzo

DONTE DiVINCENZO: Honestly, this is just a blessing. To be able to compete at the highest level, and then also just being able to play for the Bucks. They're a playoff team, and they're even on the rise. My job is just coming there with no ego and just be the hardest worker and just build confidence in the people around me.

Q. Can you sum up that moment with Jay Wright when you got selected?

DONTE DiVINCENZO: That moment is everything. I was so excited for Mikal (Bridges) to get his name called and I saw the moment he shared with Coach Wright. Shortly after, I got to share that same exact moment. Honestly, I think I'll share that moment with Coach Wright and that bond with Coach Wright forever.

Q. What was your workout like with Milwaukee, and what did the coaches say to you after you were done?

DONTE DiVINCENZO: The workout with Milwaukee, I just went out there and visited. It was toward the end. And we sat down and we talked for a while. I talked to Coach, and I sat with the front office and a couple other players were there. Malcolm Brogdon was there working out, so I got to talk to him a little bit. Everyone was just welcoming. Everybody was great. They were great people, and they really took interest in me. They treated me great there. I'm just thankful to be a part of their organization.

Q. How does it feel to play with Giannis?

DONTE DiVINCENZO: Unreal. I mean, you talk about a superstar, one of the best players in the league right now. Like I said, my job is just go in there and make sure he has all the confidence in the world that I'm on the court with him.

Q. How has Villanova prepared you for this?

DONTE DiVINCENZO: Villanova is the reason I'm sitting in this chair right now. Coach Wright and the coaching staff have done a good job developing me as a player and as a young man. Now it's my job to take everything I've learned from Coach Wright and the coaching staff and applying it to myself.

Q. What's the reaction you're getting from people back home?

DONTE DiVINCENZO: I take real big pride in that. Delaware, the support that I get from Delaware, I mean, there are thousands of people reaching out to me. Whenever I go home, it's just so welcoming anywhere I go and everybody is noticing me.

Q. How impactful were the six games of the NCAA Tournament in you deciding to enter the draft?

DONTE DiVINCENZO: I think it was huge. I go back to, it's not just that one game in the championship. I think a lot of teams have told me there's a whole body of work all year long. But that tournament opened a lot of eyes, and not just scoring the ball. But afterward that kind of sped up the process for me and opened the eyes of a lot of teams. Going to the Combine I had a lot of eyes on me, high praise on me, so I had to perform well at the Combine or everything would have just went downhill.

Q. How surreal has this been for you going from a sixth man, a redshirt, to a top-20 draft pick?

DONTE DiVINCENZO: I think it goes back to Villanova, the development of Villanova. Started off as a redshirt. Mikal was the same way. Just growing each and every day and growing by the year. Just thankful that my time came a little bit earlier than expected.

Q. We talked about this at the Combine, but if you could to the best of your abilities just reflect on the last couple of months. This is what guys I would imagine dream of doing, national championship, 31 points. Now you're a top-20 pick. How can you sum it up?

DONTE DiVINCENZO: Honestly, I don't know. I have no words for it just because everything has happened so fast for me. I think once I get to Milwaukee, do the press conference there, see the city, have a couple days to reflect on everything, then I'll really truly reflect on how blessed I am to be able to play at this level.

But it's just been one thing back to back to back, so I haven't really had time to think about anything.