Here is someone that I hope Giannis dunks on in each game this season

The way I started this story last year was by politely requesting that Giannis dunk on Aron Baynes. Now, this is what a small sampling of a “Giannis Baynes” YouTube search returns:

This is not to say that Giannis read the story with the request to dunk on Baynes. Just the opposite. By all indications, Giannis is most likely in the gym when I am writing this story and when you are reading it. And that… that is why he ends up dunking on Baynes, on about everyone. Anyway, my hopes:

October 17 at Hornets: Frank Kaminsky

October 19 vs Pacers: Victor Oladipo

October 22 vs Knicks: Tim Hardaway Jr.

October 24 vs 76ers: Joel Embiid

October 26 at Timberwolves: Derrick Rose

October 27 vs Magic: Mohamed Bamba

October 29 vs Raptors: Kawhi Leonard

November 1 at Celtics: Aron Baynes

November 4 vs Kings: Marvin Bagley

November 6 at Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic

November 8 at Warriors: Draymond Green

November 10 at Clippers: Tobias Harris

November 11 at Nuggets: Nikola Jokic

November 14 vs Grizzlies: Chandler Parsons

November 16 vs Bulls: Jabari Parkers

November 19 vs Nuggets: Isaiah Thomas

November 21 vs Trail Blazers: Evan Turner

November 23 vs Suns: Deandre Ayton

November 24 vs Spurs: Pau Gasol

November 26 at Hornets: Bismack Biyombo

November 28 vs Bulls: Zach LaVine

December 1 at Knicks: Enes Kanter

December 5 vs Pistons: Blake Griffin

December 7 vs Warriors: Kevin Durant

December 9 at Raptors: Serge Ibaka

December 10 vs Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.

December 12 at Pacers: Myles Turner

December 14 at Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson

December 17 at Pistons: Andre Drummond

December 19 vs Pelicans: Anthony Davis

December 21 at Celtics: Al Horford

December 22 at Heat: Kelly Olynyk

December 25 at Knicks: Kristaps Porzingis

December 27 vs Knicks: Mario Hezonja

December 29 vs Nets: Jared Dudley

January 1 vs Pistons: Jon Leuer

January 4 vs Hawks: Miles Plumlee

January 5 vs Raptors: OG Anunoby

January 7 vs Jazz: Rudy Gobert

January 9 at Rockets: Clint Capela

January 11 at Wizards: Dwight Howard

January 13 at Hawks: John Collins

January 15 vs Heat: Derrick Jones Jr.

January 16 at Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.

January 19 at Magic: Aaron Gordon

January 21 vs Mavericks: DeAndre Jordan

January 25 vs Hornets: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

January 27 at Thunder: Russell Westbrook

January 29 at Pistons: Zaza Pachulia

January 31 at Raptors: Jonas Valanciunas

February 2 at Wizards: Austin Rivers

February 4 at Nets: Jarrett Allen

February 6 vs Wizards: John Wall

February 9 vs Magic: Nikola Vucevic

February 11 at Bulls: Robin Lopez

February 13 at Pacers: Doug McDermott

February 21 vs Celtics: Jaylen Brown

February 23 vs Timberwolves: Taj Gibson

February 25 at Bulls: Lauri Markkanen

February 27 at Kings: Willie Cauley-Stein

March 1 at Lakers: LeBron James

March 2 at Jazz: Jae Crowder

March 4 at Suns: Devin Booker

March 7 vs Pacers: Bojan Bogdanovich

March 9 vs Hornets: Cody Zeller

March 10 at Spurs: Jakob Poeltl

March 12 at Pelicans: Jrue Holiday

March 15 at Heat: Hassan Whiteside

March 17 vs 76ers: Ben Simmons

March 19 vs Lakers: JaVale McGee

March 20 at Cavaliers: Sam Dekker

March 22 vs Heat: Bam Adebayo

March 24 vs Cavaliers: Jordan Clarkson

March 26 vs Rockets: Nene Hilario

March 28 vs Clippers: Montrezl Harrell

March 31 at Hawks: Alex Len

April 1 at Nets: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

April 4 at 76ers: Robert Covington

April 6 vs Nets: Rodions Kurucs

April 7 vs Hawks: Dewayne Dedmon

April 10 vs Thunder: Nerlens Noel