Five Notes on Jerryd Bayless

Bayless

Every team wants at least a little bit of Jerryd Bayless.

Here are five notes on the newest Milwaukee basketball player.

Lucky Number Seven

At the age of 25, Bayless is joining his seventh NBA team. It goes like this: Pacers, Trail Blazers, Hornets, Raptors, Grizzlies, Celtics, Bucks. He was drafted by the Pacers in 2008 and then was traded that same summer just a few weeks later. So he never played a game with the Pacers, but he has played with the others. Bayless played his first two seasons for the Trail Blazers, then part of a season with the Hornets, then nearly two seasons with the Raptors, a season and a half with the Grizzlies, and finally half a season last season with the Celtics. I am not here trying to play up the fact that Bayless has moved around a lot, you can look at it from both sides, it is an unusual distinction nevertheless.

At this rate, he will have spent time with 21 of the 30 NBA teams by the age of 37. The record for most NBA franchises played for by one player is 12. That record is shared by Chucky Brown, Jim Jackson, Tony Massenburg and Joe Smith. Now, technically Bayless has only played for five teams so far, with the Bucks about to make number six. But he has a good bit of time to set this record.

Lucky Numbers Four, Thirty Two, Five, Seven, Eleven

Bayless also likes to pick a new uniform number most everywhere he goes. In the NBA, he has already worn #4, #32, #5, #7 and #11. And before that, he sported #0 in his collegiate days at Arizona.

Combo

In addition to playing for nearly every team and wearing nearly every number, Bayless also plays multiple positions. His positional career playing time splits according to basketball-reference look like this: 63% at point guard and 36% at shooting guard. These are very rough estimates, but by all accounts he is the definition of a combo guard. He ran the point almost exclusively during his time with the Raptors and Hornets, but played off the ball more often than the point last season with the Celtics.

Positional versatility is something valued by the organization, from Billy McKinney to John Hammond and on, and with a relatively thin backcourt (Brandon Knight, Nate Wolters, O.J. Mayo) before this signing, Bayless should be able to earn minutes at both spots. Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Carlos Delfino can slide into guard slots in certain lineups, but the team now has five natural guards (with recently-claimed Kendall Marshall on the way), and it is a good thing.

Strengths

So, in addition to his versatility, what else does Bayless offer, where else does he excel?

He can score in bunches from time to time, with 13 career games of 20+ points off the bench. Notably, he never attempted more than 14 field goals in any of those 13 games, largely because he tended to score a fair portion of his points at the free throw line. In his second year in the NBA, Bayless attempted 6.7 free throws per 40 minutes, a rate better than anyone on the Bucks last season (even Ramon Sessions), and one of the best in the league that year. However, his free throw rate has really fallen since then, all the way down to a career-low 2.5 last season. But he is just 25 and remains an athletic player, so hopefully the team can place him in the right role to revive his rim magnetism a bit (particularly as he is 82.0% from the line in his career).

Bayless can also shoot threes with some accuracy. As a rookie he hardly ever tried from distance and didn’t fare well when he did attempt from out there, and he shot below 35.0% in each of his first three seasons. But he peaked at 42.3% in a shortened 2011-12 season with the Raptors, and has been above 35.0% on threes in each of the past three seasons. Encouraging.

This highlight reel from 2012-13 is filled with steal-and-dunk sequences (including a windmill at 2:44), and that is something you will see.

Jump

Bayless stands 6-3 and 200, which for reference, happens to be the same height and weight as former Bucks guard Charlie Bell. Coincidentally, and somewhat surprisingly, one of his top similarity scores on basketball-reference (which attempts to measure players whose careers are of similar quality and shape) is also former Bucks guard Charlie Bell. However, Bayless is a bit more of an offensive contributor, with a significantly higher usage rate and better efficiency, a better PER, free throw rate, and so on.

And while he has worn many jerseys, he is also just 25 years old, and there is a chance he makes another jump in his career.