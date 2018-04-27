Everyone Did Their Thing

No one on the Bucks had anything close to their best game of the season on Thursday night against the Celtics. None of them had anything close to their worst game of the season either. To say that everyone on the Bucks sort of just did their thing is a simplification. (Everyone on the Bucks sort of just did their thing.)

Tyler Zeller played 11 minutes and in those 11 minutes had the ball thrown off his face and reacted in a way — he did not react — that suggested that the ball was not thrown off his face. It was.

Tony Snell shot threes. He caught the ball and shot threes. He shot 2–6 on threes and he shot 2–6 overall. He caught the ball and shot threes until they started going in and then kept on shooting them. They started going in. It was the fourth straight playoff game that Snell shot nothing but threes.

Matthew Dellavedova almost forced a five-second call on the Celtics because he was denying the inbound pass full-court. It was part of a first half of pestering, and pestering Terry Rozier in particular, who started the game hot, who damn-near matched the Bucks in points (13–11) over the first nine-and-a half minutes of the game. Rozier finished 5–17 from the field.

Thon Maker stuffed Jaylen Brown at the rim. You remember the one, so I will not be including the video here.

Jabari Parker did not hesitate on his first three-point attempt (a make) or on any of his three-point attempts, and consistently made quick decisions — shoot, dribble, or pass — when he received the ball. He has done so in each home game in the series.

Eric Bledsoe made a shot and had plenty to say about it immediately afterward. Mhmm.

Malcolm Brogdon went baseline and finished with a pretty reverse layup in the second half. It was not the first time in life he had done that. Furthermore,the Bucks could have really used a corner three with just a few minutes left in the game, and Brogdon knocked in a corner three with just a few minutes left in the game.

Khris Middleton called for a clear-out when he saw that he could get Shane Larkin isolated on him, and then he got the ball, backed him down a few feet, turned around, faded away, and hit. It was a good bet that he would hit, in part because Larkin was guarding him, and in part because Middleton has usually hit in this series. He has hit 59.5 percent of his shots from the field in this series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo went coast-to-coast in his standard four dribbles and finished with a euro-step that resulted in Semi Ojeleye falling over backwards without Giannis so much as touching him. Ojeleye, you may recall, had been called on to be a Giannis-stopper (a Giannis-slower) of sorts. He started and played 21 minutes and attempted one shot, a miss. He was out there to give Giannis a tough time, and with Giannis coming at him, he surveyed his options and his body opted to fall over backwards. This is not an indictment on Ojeleye. This — and this is what the entire series comes down to and what Brad Stevens is helpless to counter for long — was Giannis doing his thing.