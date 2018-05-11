Best Bucks Player Performances of 2017–18

For the second year in a row, Giannis claims all 10 spots. Though this time it was a closer call. The final two cuts were Khris Middleton going for 43 in a loss to the Hornets and Eric Bledsoe dropping 39 in an overtime win in Staples Center. You know, I was thinking about Brandon Jennings in his first game back, too.

Giannis (Game 1, Game 6, Game 2, Game 4) and Middleton (Game 3, Game 4, Game 1) also earn honorable mentions for strong playoff games that did not quite make it. (Playoff games are eligible for the list.)

History: 2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo

36 points (14–21 FG), 11 rebounds, 13 assists, 3 blocks

February 15, 2018 — Nuggets 134 Bucks 123

If the Bucks are going to lose a game (they are), give me 256 points, a Giannis triple-double, and Nikola Jokic spinning around-the-back passes from the perimeter as part of a halfcourt offense. As much as the Bucks had no answer for anyone on the Nuggets, the Nuggets had no answer for Giannis.

9. Giannis Antetokounmpo

27 points (8–14 FG), 13 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 11–12 FT

December 19, 2018 — Bucks 119 Cavaliers 116

Perfectly average scoring night for Giannis (note: Giannis averaged 26.9 points this season), but perfectly-efficient, and went toe-to-toe with LeBron to the end, when he scooped up the ball and put in the game-winning and-one, in the most memorable regular season game of the season.

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo

32 points (14–18 FG), 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 2–3 3PT

March 29, 2018— Bucks 116 Warriors 107

The Warriors didn’t have Steph Curry or Klay Thompson. Neither did the Bucks! Durant got dominated in his 17 minutes before getting tossed.

7. Giannis Antetokounmpo

32 points (11–16 FG), 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals

November 28, 2017 — Bucks 112 Kings 87

This was a I’m-going-to-take-the-ball-from-you-now-to-get-this-game-over-with night for Giannis, who put up a +26 differential with a season-high five steals — in roughly half of a game (26 minutes).

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo

31points (12–18 FG), 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steals, 2 blocks, 7–8 FT

January 3, 2018 — Bucks 122 Pacers 101

Only 29 minutes, because he only needed 29 minutes to dismantle the Pacers. The thing I remember most about this game is thinking that the Pacers were not very good, because they were disposed of so simply. It actually had little to do with the Pacers, and most everything to do with Giannis.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo

34 points (12–17 FG), 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 1 blocks

January 6, 2018 —Bucks 110 Wizards 103

Jumper was in rare form, as Giannis hit 4–6 shots from 17+ feet, including two big ones inside two minutes to seal the fourth quarter comeback.

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo

37 points (13–20 FG), 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 11–11 FT

March 19, 2018 — Cavaliers 124 Bucks 117

The Bucks lost, and Giannis was only the second-best player on the court. But LeBron (40/12/10) was on the court, and it was close, and it was close.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

37 points (14–22 FG), 13 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 8–9 FT, 1–1 3PT

December 9, 2017 — Bucks 117 Jazz 100

That one three-pointer, by the way, was a straightaway 29-footer late in the fourth quarter, to ice it.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

41 points (14–20 FG), 13 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 10–11 FT, 3–3 3PT

January 26, 2018 — Bucks 116 Nets 91

In 32 minutes! And just one turnover. Nearly a flawless game. Nearly outscored the entire Nets starting lineup (it was 45 to 44). He started the game with a jumper. He was out there throwing between-the-legs passes. He got to 41 with a corner three.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

44 points (17–23 FG), 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 9–13 FT

October 21, 2017 — Bucks 113 Blazers 110

Threw an airball early, bathed in MVP chants late. To top it off, down by by a point with 12 seconds to play, Giannis picked C.J. McCollum and stormed down the court for the finish. It was his seventh hoop of the fourth quarter out of eight tries. It was the 10th lead change of the game (a game that also had 15 tie scores), and the final one. It was the best game of his career, so far.