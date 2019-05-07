10 Numbers From The Game 4 Win

Midway through the third quarter, the Bucks trailed in Boston and here was the scene.

Giannis and Middleton were on the bench with four fouls each.

Bledsoe was about to airball a straightaway three and head to the bench himself.

Lopez had minutes earlier missed another three, had yet to make a shot in the game, and spent the next defensive possession shaking his head.

Brogdon was sitting the game out again just like he has for the last month and a half.

That was the status of the starting five that led the Bucks to a 60-win season.

That was not nearly enough to prevent a customary double-digit Bucks win.

17. Giannis scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and you can take your pick of the bunch but give me this spin around Kyrie and-one that kick-started his dominant finish.

16. Giannis led everyone in offensive rebounds (5) and led everyone in defensive rebounds (11). He often leads the team in many things, and not only that but he always leads the team while he does it.

4. Through eight playoff games, Pat Connaughton ranks fourth on the team in minutes played, just a minute behind Lopez for third. In Game 4 in Boston, he closed what had been an uneven first quarter for the Bucks with a big three, to keep the Bucks within eight points. In the second quarter, he led the team in minutes as the Bucks outscored the Celtics by eight points with him on the court. In the third quarter, he stuffed an increasingly frustrated Terry Rozier on a three-pointer, the perfect representation of the Bench Mob’s third quarter game-turning run. And then he played eight minutes of the fourth quarter, quietly helping Milwaukee close the game while not taking a single shot in the final period.

15. George Hill scored 15 points off the bench and racked up a +15 differential, and through four games he has made a case as the best (or at least the most steady)point guard in the series so far.

2. Bledsoe was out there blocking shots too. He got two of them, and the one on Tatum late in the fourth quarter punctuated the game, but this one on Hayward was even more emphatic.

8. Eight Bucks played more than Giannis in the third quarter, and eight Bucks made at least one shot from the field in the third quarter. (Everyone who played except Middleton made one.) The Bucks won the third quarter 33–23.

8–27. For the third straight game, the Bucks made Celtics point guards uncomfortable. This time, Kyrie hit just 7–22 from the field while Rozier made just 1–5.

21.6% The Bucks hit just 8–37 threes. No one on the team made more than two. The second-most prolific three-point shooting team in the league suffered one of their worst shooting nights from deep of the season, but found enough success at the rim to put up 113 points and a win anyway.

66–44. They won in spite of a cold shooting night largely the same way they often do. By dominating points in the paint (66–44). Giannis had 26 all by himself.

1. After uncharacteristically giving up eight offensive rebounds in the first half, the Bucks protected the glass and gave up just a single offensive rebound in the second half, grabbing 22 of 23 available defensive boards. The Bucks notably have lost back-to-back games just once this season, but it goes even further and deeper. They hardly ever string together consecutive sub-par halves, much less games.