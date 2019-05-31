10 Best Bucks Player Performance Of 2018–19 Regular Season

Same as the memorable regular season games story, this story covers the best regular season performances. A separate story is on the way to cover the best individual playoff performances.

For the third straight season, Giannis claims all 10 spots. He is something. (The something that he is, is the MVP.)

And the best player performances of the 2018–19 regular season:

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo | Watch Highlights

27 points (8–16 FG), 21 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

January 9, 2019 — Bucks 116 Rockets 109

Against the hottest team in the league, on their home court, with James Harden building an MVP case, Giannis went in and dictated the game through force, on the boards and in the paint (including hitting 11–14 free throws).





9. Giannis Antetokounmpo | Watch Highlights

52 points (15–26 FG), 16 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals

March 17, 2019 — Sixers 130 Bucks 125

In their only loss to the Sixers in three tries this season, Giannis delivered an obscene performance, and in case you think this was a matter of putting up numbers in a loss, here are a few more numbers: The Bucks outscored the Sixers by 12 points in this game in his 36 minutes on the court. In the 12 minutes Giannis was on the bench, the Bucks were outscored by 17 points.





8. Giannis Antetokounmpo | Watch Highlights

44 points (14–19 FG), 14 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 blocks

December 14, 2018 — Bucks 114 Cavaliers 102

That line, in just 37 minutes (at a game played at a slow pace). The Cavaliers had nothing for him, sending Giannis to the line as many times (21) as they got there as a team. This was the first time Giannis played in Cleveland after LeBron departed and goodness did he make it known he was on the way to being the new best player in the conference. Middleton was out, and it was all Giannis.





7. Giannis Antetokounmpo | Watch Highlights

32 points (12–24 FG), 18 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 blocks

October 24, 2018 — Bucks 123 Sixers 108

In their first big win of the season, the Bucks overcame an early double-digit deficit to blow away the Sixers and improve to 4–0. Giannis was the best player on the court at everything.





6. Giannis Antetokounmpo | Watch Highlights

33 points (12–22 FG), 19 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 blocks

February 13, 2019 — Bucks 106 Pacers 97

On an off shooting night by the team overall, Giannis carried in every way, including a haul of seven offensive rebounds, more than the Pacers had as a team (4).





5. Giannis Antetokounmpo | Watch Highlights

34 points (13–17 FG), 18 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals

November 24, 2018 — Bucks 135 Spurs 129

Scored all of his points either at the rim or at the free throw line (where he shot 16–20). Scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Bucks to a 40-point fourth quarter in the comeback win.





4. Giannis Antetokounmpo | Watch Highlights

43 points (15–26 FG), 14 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals

March 2, 2019 — Jazz 115 Bucks 111

The Bucks gave up a late lead, and the Bucks actually lost a game, but Giannis (+19 differential in 31 minutes) was typically magnificent, magnificently typical.





3. Giannis Antetokounmpo | Watch Highlights

43 points (17–21 FG), 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

February 6, 2019 — Bucks 148 Wizards 129

The Bucks scored 50 points in the first quarter, had 85 at halftime, and 120 after three quarters. Giannis hardly missed a shot, including making all three of his threes.





2. Giannis Antetokounmpo | Watch Highlights

33 points (13–20 FG), 16 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals

November 21, 2018 — Bucks 143 Blazers 100

In shy of 30 minutes, in the most comprehensively start-to-finish impressive win of the season, against a healthy team that would go on to the Western Conference Finals. Giannis started the night by rebounding his own miss at the rim and finishing with a dunk. The Bucks never trailed.





1. Giannis Antetokounmpo | Watch Highlights

45 points (13–22 FG), 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 blocks

April 4, 2019 — Bucks 128 Sixers 122

The best game of his career, so far. An all-around dominant two-way performance against an elite team and an in-form superstar. He led the Bucks to a 46-point fourth quarter for a comeback win on the road. Giannis blocked Embiid four times, including with less than a minute to play with the Bucks up by two. He turned the ball over zero times.