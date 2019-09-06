2019 FIBA World Cup Second Round Guide

Details:

Who: Men’s National Basketball Teams – 16 of 32 teams advance to Second Round

What: 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup – Second Round

Where: China (Multiple Cities)

When: Sept. 6 – Sept. 9, 2019

Bucks Players:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Greece)

Ersan Ilyasova (Turkey)

Khris Middleton (USA)

Brook Lopez (USA)

How To Watch:

All of the games from the Second Round will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans can sign up for the streaming service HERE ($4.99/mo). International fans can find their local broadcast affiliate HERE.

Round One Results:

In the first round of the Group Phase between 32 qualified teams, USA (3-0) and Czech Republic (2-1) advanced from Group E while Brazil (3-0) and Greece (2-1) advanced from Group F. They will form Group K in the second round. Check out the complete first round game-by-game results HERE.

Second Round:

Group K games will be played at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China. Results of the three games from the First Round carry over to the Second Round. The Top 2 teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

Second Round Schedule:

Sept. 7

USA 69 - Greece 53 (Giannis Antetokounmpo 15 PTS, 13 REB, 2 STL, 1 BLK | Khris Middleton 4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL | Thanasis Antetokounmpo 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 PT)

Sept. 9

Greece vs. Czech Republic, 3:30am/ct

USA vs. Brazil, 7:30am/ct

Classification Round:

Ersan Ilyasova and Turkey had a 1-2 record in the first round and did not advance to the second round of play. Turkey and other teams that didn’t advance to the second round will play for placement in the classification round. They will face Montenegro at 6:30am/ct on Sept. 7 and New Zealand at 6:30am/ct on Sept. 9.

Final Phase:

After the second round of the Group Phase, the Final Phase begins on Sept. 10 and the World Cup Final takes place on Sept. 15.

