2018 Mock Draft Roundup

Mitchell Robinson

POS: C FROM: Chalmette High School HT: 7'0" WT: 233 lbs

The NBA Combine will be the first look teams get at Robinson in months after he de-enrolled from Western Kentucky before the start of last season. He's extremely athletic and has the ability to stretch the floor for a big man, but team interviews will be essential for Robinson as teams try to get a read on him. If Robinson develops, he and Giannis Antetokounmpo could be an athletic terror.

