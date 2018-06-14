2018 Draft Powered By:
BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 22: The NBA Draft Picks all stand on stage as they pose or a portrait during the 2017 NBA Draft on June 22, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

2018 Mock Draft Roundup

Posted: Jun 14, 2018

With the NBA Draft a week away, we scoured the latest mock drafts from around the internet to see who the "Draft Experts" predict the Bucks to select with the 17th pick. Here are their prognostications:

ESPN:

Jerome Robinson

POS: PG FROM: Boston College (Jr.) HT: 6'5" WT: 190 lbs

Last season at Boston College, the 6-foot-5, 188-pound junior averaged 20.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 36.0 minutes per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field, 40.9 percent from 3 and 83.0 percent from the free throw line. He was a first-team All-ACC honoree.

Bleacher Report:

Donte DiVincenzo

POS: SG FROM: Villanova (So.) HT: 6'5" WT: 205 lbs

The Bucks could use DiVincenzo's high activity level and offensive versatility from the shooting guard position. He's one of the top athletes in the draft but also a threatening playmaker and shooter, as well as a pesky defender.

NBCSports:

Lonnie Walker

POS: SG FROM: Miami (Fr.) HT: 6'5" WT: 204 lbs

Walker can be streaky at times, but adding another scorer and shooter that has the ability to get to the rim would be a major plus here. He's really improved his stock through the pre-draft process, and some teams see the possibility of a Donovan Mitchell-type player.

HoopsHype:

Khyri Thomas

POS: SG FROM: Creighton (Jr.) HT: 6'3" WT: 210 lbs

With a team looking to take the next step from playoff participant to legitimate title contender, Thomas figures to be one of the more NBA ready prospects available. He is older in comparison to other prospects available, which could work in his favor for some teams.

Sports Illustrated:

Jerome Robinson

POS: SG FROM: Boston College (Jr.) HT: 6'4" WT: 190 lbs

A talented scorer with strong intangibles, Robinson looks like a first-round lock and has worked his way up into the teens, with 16-23 looking like his range. The Bucks are said to be among the interested parties, and his shooting and ability to play on and off the ball would make for a natural fit with the parts they have in place.

USA Today:

Mitchell Robinson

POS: C FROM: Chalmette High School HT: 7'0" WT: 233 lbs

The NBA Combine will be the first look teams get at Robinson in months after he de-enrolled from Western Kentucky before the start of last season. He's extremely athletic and has the ability to stretch the floor for a big man, but team interviews will be essential for Robinson as teams try to get a read on him. If Robinson develops, he and Giannis Antetokounmpo could be an athletic terror.

CBS Sports:

Keita Bates-Diop

POS: SF FROM: Ohio State (Sr.) HT: 6'8" WT: 236 lbs

The Bucks love their long, rangy prospects (looking at you, Thon Maker) so Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop should be an excellent fit in the Bucks' system. At 6-foot-8 with a 7-3.35 wingspan, he can guard multiple positions and has the offensive skillset to be an instant contributor as a spot-up shooter.

SB Nation

Zhaire Smith

POS: SG FROM: Texas Tech University HT: 6'4" WT: 200 lbs

Smith might be the most athletic player in the draft. He only measured at 6'4 at the combine, but he's a two-way force who could just be scratching the surface of his talent level.

YardBarker:

Troy Brown

POS: SF FROM: Oregon (Fr.) HT: 6'7" WT: 215 lbs

Brown averaged 11.3 points and 6.2 rebounds in his freshman season, and he has nice size as a wing at 6'7". The Bucks would be adding more upside to accompany the Greek Freak.

