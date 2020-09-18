10 Numbers About MVP #2 For Giannis

The Second Annual Giannis MVP Award is a historic (and an historic) one even as far as MVPs go. To wit:

25. Giannis joins two other fairly well-regarded fellows (LeBron and Kareem) as the only players in NBA history to rack up multiple MVPs by age 25. The thing about that is, LeBron and Kareem entered the league as the two most hyped players in league history (and for good reason). Giannis was the #15 pick in a draft that was singled out at the time for not having stars, was largely an unknown entering the league, and as a rookie came off the bench and averaged 6.8 points per game for a 15–67 team.

1. Giannis was a near-unanimous choice as MVP, receiving 85 out of 101 first-place votes. On the other 16 ballots, he was second.

30.4. Giannis averaged the fewest minutes per game of any MVP in league history. The previous low was 32.7 by Stephen Curry in 2014–15, with Giannis at 32.8 in 2018–19 as the next lowest. His 30.4 minutes per game this year was also the lowest number since his rookie season.

3. Giannis joins Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players to scoop up MVP and DPOY honors in the same season.

34.9. Giannis averaged 34.9 points per 36 minutes. That means he scored more points per minute than anyone in the league, even more than James Harden, who averaged 34.3 points per game, which shook out to 33.9 points per 36 minutes.

17.5. Giannis led the league in points in the paint for the third straight season, averaging 17.5 for the second straight year. That is the most since Shaq in 2002–03 (19.6), and when controlling for minutes per game, Giannis is ahead.

31.9. Giannis notched the greatest PER in NBA history.

51–12. Giannis led the Bucks to the best record in the league, and the Bucks went 51–12 in his 63 games, the best team record of any individual player in the league.

13.6. Giannis finished second in the league in rebounds per game, and generally made a case for himself as the best rebounder in the league, on the best rebounding team in the league.

34. So to recap, MVP, DPOY, best PER in league history, arguably the best rebounder in the league, most prolific scorer in the league, and best player on the best team in the NBA. And still more to do, in his eyes.